In business today it's all about the customer experience. Everything is getting more and more transparent, booking and search engines become more professional. Margins for errors are so small. Together with highly educated professionals HSMAI Region Europe has worked out a generic method and process to build a service quality strategy for change management and relation management – The Service Pledge Programme.

We will host two educational programmes for candidates who would like to become HSMAI-certified Executive Coaches:

Oslo: 6 June through to 9 June

or

London: 17 July through to 20 July

Please contact Linda for more information at lmr@hsmai.eu

View Source