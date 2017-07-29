Get certified as an HSMAI Executive Coach to facilitate Service Pledge workshops
In business today it's all about the customer experience. Everything is getting more and more transparent, booking and search engines become more professional. Margins for errors are so small. Together with highly educated professionals HSMAI Region Europe has worked out a generic method and process to build a service quality strategy for change management and relation management – The Service Pledge Programme.
Oslo: 6 June through to 9 June
or
London: 17 July through to 20 July
Please contact Linda for more information at lmr@hsmai.eu
ABOUT HSMAI REGION EUROPE
HSMAI - Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International - is a global organization founded in the US in 1927. HSMAI Region Europe is committed to growing business for the hotel, event and travel industry and their partners, and is the industry"s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable revenue growth on a local, national and European level. The association provides practical tools, insights, and cutting edge expertise to enable knowledge sharing and enhance professional development as well as fuel sales, inspire marketing, transform businesses digitally and optimise revenue. Please visit us at www.hsmai.eu