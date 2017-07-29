In 2014, the Chinese territory of Hong Kong was crowned the 11th most popular tourist destination in the world, boasting a total of 27.8 million visitors, apparently making it twice as popular as it's nearest competitor for the title of best tourist destination, Macau. So it's no wonder that the hospitality industry in the region continues to grow. According to TOPHOTELPROJECTS, Hong Kong currently has 22 new projects in the works, with the family-friendly Disney Explorers' Lodge recently opened, welcoming guests into its 750 rooms set within its themed surroundings. Visitors to the Lodge can lose themselves in adventure in one of the complexes exciting gardens; the South American Garden, the Polynesian Garden, the Asian Garden or the African Garden, each of which is abundant with native vegetation to its particular area.

A number of hotels are in the pre-opening stages, including the i club Ma Tau Wai Hotel, a 4-star, 350 key new build hotel overlooking Victoria Harbour, and the Kerry Hotel, a 546 room property operated by the Shangri-La group (it will be the group's fourth hotel in Hong Kong), which will offer guests spacious rooms, three restaurants and two floors of retail, entertainment and lifestyle facilities.

Some of the hotel industry's biggest names are also set to invest more into Hong Kong, with Marriott planning on opening two new projects which are currently under construction. Ocean Hotel Hong Kong Marriott will be a luxury 5-star resort offering 470 new rooms, and will be located in front of the entrance to Ocean Park. The Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong is set to open in the latter half of 2018, and will provide both 4-star and 5-star hotels within the complex to give a grand total of 630 new rooms.

Disney Explorers' Lodge

Designed to be a respite for adventurers, surrounding them with the wonders of nature and diverse cultures. Guests around the world can stay at the hotel and become explorers themselves, embracing the lodge motto of "ad explorandum et somniandum" (to explore and dream).

Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong

The Hotel, which will become Shangri-La's fourth property in Hong Kong, will be under the brand of Kerry and will feature spacious guestrooms with a minimum size of 32m², most of which will offer direct views of Victoria Harbour. Facilities wil include three restaurants, a 1,000m² health club, an outdoor swimming pool facing the harbour, and a 700m² ballroom.

Ocean Hotel Hong Kong Marriott

The hotel will be located in front of Ocean Park's main entrance with an area of about 17,000 square meters. It will feature three separate hotel wings of up to 6 storeys, with a total gross floor area of approximately 34,000 square meters.The middle of the three wings will from a central courtyard with a themed lagoon pool, children's play area and alfresco dining sections. The Fullerton Hotel is another hotel project to be constructed in Ocean Park.

