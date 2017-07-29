Hong Kong continues to attract tourists and developers as shown by 2017 growth
Some of the hotel industry's biggest names are also set to invest more into Hong Kong, with Marriott planning on opening two new projects which are currently under construction. Ocean Hotel Hong Kong Marriott will be a luxury 5-star resort offering 470 new rooms, and will be located in front of the entrance to Ocean Park. The Four Points by Sheraton Hong Kong is set to open in the latter half of 2018, and will provide both 4-star and 5-star hotels within the complex to give a grand total of 630 new rooms.
Let's take a closer look at the projects mentioned in the article:
Disney Explorers' Lodge
Designed to be a respite for adventurers, surrounding them with the wonders of nature and diverse cultures. Guests around the world can stay at the hotel and become explorers themselves, embracing the lodge motto of "ad explorandum et somniandum" (to explore and dream).
Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong
The Hotel, which will become Shangri-La's fourth property in Hong Kong, will be under the brand of Kerry and will feature spacious guestrooms with a minimum size of 32m², most of which will offer direct views of Victoria Harbour. Facilities wil include three restaurants, a 1,000m² health club, an outdoor swimming pool facing the harbour, and a 700m² ballroom.
Ocean Hotel Hong Kong Marriott
The hotel will be located in front of Ocean Park's main entrance with an area of about 17,000 square meters. It will feature three separate hotel wings of up to 6 storeys, with a total gross floor area of approximately 34,000 square meters.The middle of the three wings will from a central courtyard with a themed lagoon pool, children's play area and alfresco dining sections. The Fullerton Hotel is another hotel project to be constructed in Ocean Park.
