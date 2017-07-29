Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino Cashes in on Total Guest Value with Profit Optimization Solution from The Rainmaker Group
Downtown Las Vegas casino resort turns to gaming and hospitality revenue management leader for total guest revenue optimization
"Originally, we were using manual revenue management and pricing strategies, which proved to be tedious and time consuming," said Alex Kadota, director of revenue management at Downtown Grand. "The ability to implement price changes effectively comes from having a deep understanding of the market. We needed to gain a clear view into the science behind yielding and this called for a system that could help us lay out all of the varying, multi-dimensional sets of data, to allow us to understand them on a deeper level."
After looking into a competing platform, the Downtown Grand turned to Rainmaker for several reasons. Most importantly, the Rainmaker team was able to create a seamless integration between guestrev®, Downtown Grand's PMS, and its gaming system. In addition, Rainmaker's impressive track record throughout nearly two decades in business and the level of customer service and support that was provided during the entire process were of equal importance for the Downtown Grand team.
"Rainmaker has an impeccable reputation in the industry, and we wanted to work with someone who has had marked success at various other gaming properties with similar needs and challenges to our own," adds Kadota. "Additionally, a great deal of attention and care was given to us during the implementation process, and the Rainmaker team maintained a complete understanding of exactly what we needed from start to finish to make this effort successful and profitable."
Since its initial implementation in Q1 2017, guestrev® has already proven effective in helping the Downtown Grand team identify the specific revenue management strategy and pricing challenges that needed to be addressed. In addition to immediately increasing overall property profitability, the solution has also generated cost savings by reducing on the time it takes to analyze multiple data streams, including data that shows where guests are spending their money. This allows properties such as Downtown Grand to create pricing strategies specifically targeted to certain guest segments and based on total guest value.
For more information on guestrev® and Rainmaker's additional revenue management and business intelligence solutions, visit: http://www.letitrain.com/
Contact
Andrea Mane
President, Plan A PR & Marketing
Phone: 407-905-0608
Send Email