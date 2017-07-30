The All Suites brands by Hilton today announced the category had reached its 800th property milestone with the opening of the Homewood Suites by Hilton New Orleans French Quarter. With nearly 120,000 rooms around the globe, the first-of-its-kind category includes three award-winning brands from Hilton (NYSE: HLT) – Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton. The All Suites brands continue to expand their footprints with more than 530 hotels in the pipeline domestically and internationally, and in urban, suburban, and 'surban' locations.

"The growth of our All Suites brands is a testament to the power and strength of the category which makes up nearly 15 percent of the Hilton portfolio, and the committed network of our supportive owners and loyal guests," said Bill Duncan, global head of All Suites. "These three unique brands complement each other, and by leveraging the natural synergies across sales, operations, and development, we are able to achieve continuous rapid growth across the category. Its trajectory should only be upward from here."

Delivering exceptional guest experiences for more than 30 years, Embassy Suites serves as the cornerstone of the All Suites brands by Hilton followed by Homewood Suites, and, most recently, Home2 Suites. Each brand, reached individual milestones last year – Embassy Suites' 225th opened hotel, Homewood Suites' 400th opened hotel and Home2 Suites' 100th opened property. The Home2 Suites brand is also one of the fastest growing brands in the Hilton portfolio and is on track to surpass its 200th open property in the coming year.

A key to the brands' tremendous growth can be attributed to its focus on urban and surban markets, with nearly 110 urban properties opened in locations such as Washington D.C., Chicago and Atlanta. The brands' success in these locales are in tandem with the demands of today's hotel guests who are looking for value-added amenities, space and walkability to attractions at a cost-efficient price point. Additionally, the All Suites brands are targeting other unique markets within Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia with upcoming Homewood Suites hotels in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Silao, Mexico; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima San Isidro, Peru. Embassy Suites also has four international properties slated to open in St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Thomas, Saudi Arabia and China.

"It's quite fitting that the 800th All Suites hotel was opened in a premier urban location like New Orleans' French Quarter, as we've worked tirelessly to provide our owners with scalable and flexible building models to enable them to capitalize on the increased demand for hotels that deliver space and value in metro destinations," added Duncan. "Thanks to our unique prototypes, it has never been easier to develop an All Suites hotel in crowded urban spaces."

Embassy Suites' Design Option III allows for a variety of suite-styles to meet developer and guest needs and a modern, open-air atrium, and Homewood Suites' latest prototype, known as Gen 9.2, allows for a mix of up to 85% studio suites. Home2 Suites was developed from the onset to be easy to build, with a smaller footprint that requires less land, making it ideal for high barrier-to-entry markets. Its streamlined construction model has allowed some properties to go from groundbreaking to opening in under a year, and enables a fast ramp-up process.

Utilizing innovative building models, such as adaptive reuse and multi-brand, has also played a large part in the success of the All Suites brands. For example, Home2 Suites is part of Hilton's first tri-build property located at McCormick Place in Chicago which broke ground in January, and also opened the Home2 Suites Downtown Atlanta, an adaptive reuse property, last year. Additionally, the brands offer advanced renovation strategies to enhance the guest experience including Embassy Suites' Atrium Refresh initiative which promises that, between properties undergoing a renovation and new builds, more than 60 percent of Embassy hotels will have a new interior by 2019. Homewood Suites' Take Flight project updates older model hotels with a focus on creating a new ambience within shared spaces and in-suite enhancements that promote productivity and comfort.

Boasting a robust pipeline, the All Suites brands are poised for continued expansion in the coming years. Notable upcoming properties include Embassy Suites Midtown Manhattan, Homewood Suites Las Vegas City Center, and Home2 Suites Columbia Downtown, South Carolina.