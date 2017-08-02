Press Release

Green Lodging News, Greenview Go ‘Live’ with Green Lodging Trends Report Survey

ODESSA, FLA. & SINGAPORE -- Green Lodging News and Greenview have launched the second annual Green Lodging Trends Report Survey. You can participate in the survey by clicking here. There is no cost to do so. Tens of thousands of green lodging establishments around the planet are being encouraged to benchmark their sustainability practices by completing this survey which last year saw more than 2,100 properties participating from 44 countries. The survey will remain open through June 15.

The Green Lodging Trends Report Survey, which has the support of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Assn., Avendra, Boston Green Tourism, Green Seal, Brighton Management, Horwath HTL—Asia Pacific, Green Key, Travelife, Green Key Global and GreenOtels, is sponsored by Cass Information Systems, Inc., reCollect2 and ClearWater Tech.

The Green Lodging Trends Report Survey is the lodging industry's annual exercise to assess and catalyze green innovation, best practices, and awareness regarding the state of sustainability across hotels worldwide. The Green Lodging Trends Report Survey is powered by Greenview, a leader in advancing hotel sustainability, and managed by Green Lodging News, lodging's leading environmental news source.

"I am excited to partner again with Greenview on this global project that has been built to uncover and analyze lodging's leading innovative best practices in the area of sustainability," says Glenn Hasek, Publisher and Editor of Green Lodging News. "With the help of our supporters and sponsors, Green Lodging News and Greenview intend to reach tens of thousands of lodging establishments with this survey."

"Just the way hoteliers benchmark against REVPAR and ADR among their peer groups, benchmarking sustainable best practices promotes friendly competition and motivates hotels to keep pace and even stay ahead of the game," says Grace Kang, Managing Partner, Greenview. "We encourage hoteliers to take the 'growth' approach: everyone can grow and be better in the areas of sustainability. Whether the focus is to save costs, save time, enhance guest experience, or increase employee retention, there are plenty of best practices to choose from to grow year over year."

The Survey: The survey consists of about 100 easy-to-complete questions covering the latest in operational practices, facility attributes, and outreach programs to conserve resources, reduce carbon emissions, increase guest experience, and make positive community impact. Hotels, resorts, and B&Bs participate by responding to the survey via the online Greenview Portal platform where work can be saved and answers easily can be updated for the next year's survey.

The Trends Report: After the close of the survey, a Trends Report will be produced that will analyze the results with general trends and highlight exemplary practices and innovations that stand out, serving as a guidepost for the industry and especially the survey participants. Click here to access last year's report.

The Benchmarking Report: Survey participants will receive a compare report confidential to each participant, to serve as a yardstick for a property to understand the status of each specific practice within the general participant universe.

Sponsorship opportunities at four levels—Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze—are still available. For sponsorship information, click here. You may also contact Glenn Hasek, Publisher & Editor of Green Lodging News, at (813) 510-3868, or by e-mail at editor@greenlodgingnews.com. For technical assistance, contact Grace Kang, Managing Partner, Greenview, at grace@greenview.sg, or Skype gracekang76.

About Greenview

Greenview is a sustainability consulting and benchmarking firm that helps hotel companies and other travel and tourism organizations with their strategy, programs, measurement, and reporting. In addition, Greenview provides technology solutions to make calculation and monitoring of environmental data and sustainability best practices easy with systems like the Greenview Portal and the Hotel Footprinting tool. Greenview's clients include many of the hotel industry's leading chains, as well as event organizers, destinations, associations, and research institutions to catalyze sustainability. Greenview also leads other innovative collaborations such as the Cornell Hotel Sustainability Benchmarking Index, Asia Pacific Sustainability Data Trends Report, and the Green Venue Report.