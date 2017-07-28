Traveling in 2017 has almost never been easier. With airlines going to ever more destinations, low cost carriers operating cheaper flights and the rise of the sharing economy, people are seeing more of the world than ever before. But with recent global upheavals such as the ill-fated US travel ban sending people into a tailspin of worry, travelers are beginning to seek certain assurances from both their modes of transport and their tourist destinations.

The World Economic Forum just released its 2017 Travel and Competitiveness Report, which outlines some of travelers' concerns, and also what they look for when booking a holiday. A number of charts were released as part of the report, focusing on various different facets of the tourism industry. Visa restrictions were also cited as a major influence on destination choice, with 61% of the world's citizens requiring a visa for travel in 2015.

Interesting, the environmental situation of a country was a determining factor in many people's holiday choices. The report found that tourists were more likely to travel to countries which took greater care of their environment. Whether that is to take advantage of unspoilt landscapes or to avoid negative environmental effects like pollution or refuse isn't clear, but places where visitors had access to sites of environmental preservation ranked high on travelers' lists. Western European countries such as Switzerland, Norway and Iceland accounted for 17 of the 20 countries listed as the most environmentally friendly.

Travelers also seem to choose destinations based on the quality of tourism infrastructure. Again, Western Europe takes the lead with 16 countries making it into the top 20. The type of things that travelers are looking for in this regard are an efficient network of airports, hotels and car rental companies, as well as a stable economy that tourists can rely on.

The Amsterdam Airport Hotel of The Hyatt Place was recently awarded a Green Globe certification, which is an internationally recognized award for sustainable operations. The measures adopted by The Hyatt Place Amsterdam Airport include effectively auditing and measuring reductions in energy consumption, an innovative heating and cooling system that employs the use of soil under the hotel as a storage for energy, a carbon assessment program, and energy-efficient TVS, minibars, and lighting in guest rooms. It's all part of a larger effort called Hyatt 2020, which seeks to, "Use Resources Thoughtfully, Build Smart, and Innovate and Inspire."

AccorHotels is also acknowledging a new generation of travelers. This new generation is not as interested in brand consistency as those who came before them, but rather in experience authentic and local hotels that are shaped by sustainability, character, and the traits that make local destinations desirable in the first place. For this reason AccorHotels has launched a new lifestyle division, which will be made up of the Jo&Joe youth hostel concept, Mama Shelter, and 25hour Hotels.

More information on Jo&Joe, 25hour Hotels, The Hyatt Place and International Hotel Chains and Hotel Groups can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information in the international hotel industry.

View Source

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email