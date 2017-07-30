JACKSONVILLE, FL -- CIO Review has named Vizergy® Digital Marketing as one of the 20 Most Promising Web Development and Design Solution Providers for 2017. "The Vizergy team is incredibly proud to receive recognition from such a well-known technology publication" say Joe Hyman Vizergy CEO. "Innovation in hospitality-focused website development and digital marketing is critical to ensure the company's clients prosper in today's integrated marketing landscape."

Vizergy's Digital Marketing Platform and cloud-based CMS is a true demonstration of client-focused innovation. The platform enables hospitality marketers to efficiently maintain their properties websites, monitor social media, manage online reputation, deploy email campaigns and evaluate site performance from a single easy-to-use system. Additionally, the platform allows multi-unit operators to view the performance of all their properties websites and digital marketing efforts from a single dashboard.

"A lot of people can draw a beautiful picture, but what our clients want is a selling platform," says Vizergy CEO, Joe Hyman when talking about Vizergy's leading solutions. No other hospitality-focused digital solution providers are mentioned on the list, a testament to the outstanding results Vizergy delivers to their clients.

In an interview with Vizergy CEO, Joe Hyman, CIO Review makes note of Vizergy's consistent commitment to providing superior technologies and solutions to their clients. "Vizergy defies the odds by providing web development and smart data marketing solutions that drive more traffic to their clients' websites and allow them to aggressively compete online."

"Our success would not be possible without our outstanding IT, design, client services and marketing teams who provide the best tools and technologies to our clients. An award like this is truly a team effort," remarked Hyman.

Contact

Zach Turner

Corporate Marketing Manager

Phone: 9043891130

Fax: 114

Send Email