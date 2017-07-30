Vizergy® Receives Recognition as Top Web Development and Design Solution Provider
"A lot of people can draw a beautiful picture, but what our clients want is a selling platform," says Vizergy CEO, Joe Hyman when talking about Vizergy's leading solutions. No other hospitality-focused digital solution providers are mentioned on the list, a testament to the outstanding results Vizergy delivers to their clients.
In an interview with Vizergy CEO, Joe Hyman, CIO Review makes note of Vizergy's consistent commitment to providing superior technologies and solutions to their clients. "Vizergy defies the odds by providing web development and smart data marketing solutions that drive more traffic to their clients' websites and allow them to aggressively compete online."
"Our success would not be possible without our outstanding IT, design, client services and marketing teams who provide the best tools and technologies to our clients. An award like this is truly a team effort," remarked Hyman.
At Vizergy, hospitality marketing is not only our mission, it's our sole focus. For almost 20 years, Vizergy has relentlessly developed and deployed the best technologies and talent to serve thousands of hospitality clients with excellence. We deliver best-in-class solutions and the most meaningful results for our clients" bottom lines. From complete responsive website design and development, to proven award–winning digital marketing programs, strategies, and media campaigns, Vizergy deploys turnkey online marketing solutions to empower clients to win in today's complex and competitive hospitality industry.
For more information, please visit www.vizergy.com.
