Ask any marketing director of a multi-location restaurant and they will tell you it all comes down to repeat customers. It doesn't take a genius to figure out it's more cost effective to have one customer purchase the same slice of pepperoni pizza 50 different times than it is to get 50 different customers to buy that slice one time.

It's called menu addiction, and it's something Food & Drink Resources (FDR) talks about in their ebook, "How to Make Menu Addicts: A No BS Guide for Getting Repeat Restaurant Business." FDR is based in Denver, Colorado, and works with multi-location restaurants from all over the country to develop menu items that will get their customers hooked. It starts in their test kitchen, the FDR Innovation Center, where they create recipes with ingredients that are about to trend and historically have sold well for the brand. Then, they test the meal in their market research space located a whole 25 feet from their test kitchen and bar. All of this happens in a three-day event they call the 3C Development Process™.

In the pages of their ebook, they share their best tips for creating those trending dishes they know will sell well and will make addicts out of restaurant customers.

