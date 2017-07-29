Paul Brackley being resented with ‘Manager of the Year Award’ by chef José Pizarro and Paula Rogers, CEO of Admiral Recruitment.

The third Bacchus Alumni Awards ceremony, held to celebrate the professional achievements of graduates of the Oxford School of Hospitality Management, took place on 24th April 2017 at the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel. This year's winners are:

Bacchus Student Award – Holly Davies and Nicholas Le Gal

Young Alumni Award – George Harwood-Dallyn, Operational Director, GAF Oxford and the Jolly Postboys

Manager of the Year Award – Paul Brackley, General Manager, Shangri-La at the Shard (pictured with Award Sponsor Paula Rogers, CEO of Admiral Recruitment)

Bacchus Mentor Award – Edward Gallier, Head of Learning and Development, Amaris Hospitality

Major Contribution to the Hospitality Industry – Robin Sheppard, Chairman, Bespoke Hotels

Bacchus Special Award – Paul Bloomfield, Director, Paul Bloomfield Ltd

Speaking at the awards ceremony, which was attended by around 200 alumni, students and friends of the Oxford School of Hospitality Management, Ben McEwen (Bacchus Alumni Chair), said: "The Bacchus Awards have become a staple highlight in the Oxford School of Hospitality calendar and it is wonderful to celebrate with so many who have chosen to connect with the School".

After the ceremony, Donald Sloan, Head of the Oxford School of Hospitality Management, commented: "The Bacchus Alumni Awards are of great significance. They highlight the strength of our international community of graduates – and reassert the importance we place on preparing our students for successful and rewarding careers in industry. The awards give us the opportunity to formally recognise the achievements and influence of our talented alumni".

The Oxford School of Hospitality Management is pleased to acknowledge those companies that supported this year's alumni awards:

Caterer.com, Donatantonio, Corney and Barrow, BaxterStorey, Admiral Recruitment, We Are Shard, The St Pancras Renaissance Hotel, Vortek Design and 80SIX Ltd.

