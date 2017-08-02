April was a big month for the international hospitality industry, with over 200 hotels opening their doors in the fourth month of 2017. 211 new properties with a combined key-count of 45,111 welcomed guests this month, a clear testament to the good health of the tourism and hotel industry. Spread across the world's most consistently growing markets, big name groups and lesser known brands all had a hand in April's successes.

The Americas were the biggest winners in April, with a total of 87 new hotels and resorts opening their doors to visitors. The region continues to appeal to tourists, with its geographic and cultural diversity split over North and Latin America, offering tourists a wealth of destinations to choose from. Colombia has seen growth in recent peaceful times, while key Californian cities have seen renewed investment in the hospitality sector and Mexico's ever-growing tourism market shows no signs of slowing down. The U.S. was the country to see the most new hotels, with 69 openings in the country. It may be unsurprising that China was the next country with the most openings, at 18, and Germany continues to dominate the European sector with 14 new hotels opening in recent weeks.

The Asia Pacific and European markets clocked up similar numbers of new hotels in April, with 40 and 49 projects respectively opening in these regions. Africa benefits from 8 new hotels, while the Middle East saw the opening of 27 properties this month.

Over half of the new hotels are 4-star properties, with a further 18 3-star openings and 73 5-star projects, ensuring a relatively even spread across demographics. Hilton featured twice in the ranking of the top 3 brands opening new hotels: Hampton by Hilton opened 9 projects and Hilton Garden Inn opened 8. Autograph Collection Hotels came in third, with 5 new openings in April.

Let's take a look at a few of the hotels that are opened hotels this month:

HOTEL INDIGO LOS ANGELES DOWNTOWN

The 18-story Hotel Indigo Downtown Los Angeles will be the flagship hotel at Metropolis, a more than $1 billion mixed-use development which promises to redefine the Los Angeles streetscape, skyline and lifestyle.

The Hotel Indigo Downtown Los Angeles hotel will be located at 899 Francisco Street in the heart of Downtown L.A., linking the Financial District to L.A. Live, the Nokia Theatre, the Staples Center and Los Angeles Convention Center. The hotel is easily accessible to the Los Angeles International Airport, Hollywood and Santa Monica Beach

RADISSON BLU HOTEL & RESIDENCE CAPE TOWN

The property is the conversion of 'Triangle House', an iconic 23-storey office building in the city's Foreshore precinct.

The landmark property will comprise 214 bedrooms with Radisson Blu signature services such as free high-speed internet access, and 124 apartments for sale including a luxury penthouse on the skyscraper's top floor. Guests will also enjoy an all-day-dining restaurant & bar, a lobby bar café & lounge, a swimming pool bar & terrace, an executive club lounge, 8 meeting rooms with 730sqm in total, a gym, and underground parking

Wyndham Hainan Qingshui Bay Resort

To be a part of the mixed -used project Coral Sea.

Located along Qingshui Bay and its tropical coastline known as the "Singing Beach," the Wyndham Hainan Qingshui Bay Resort is part of a mixed-use development and will feature private seafront beaches. Other amenities will include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a ballroom and function room, and a beach bar.

More information on hotel openings this year can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

View Source