Intercontinental Hotels Group celebrates milestones
The Middle East is also feeling the presence of IHG, as April has seen the group sign four new hotels and announce six new hotel openings in the region. This news will cement the group's expansion in the area as it plans to focus growth in key cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh and Doha in the near future. The group will operate hotels appealing to visitors in various categories, such as business, leisure, family and luxury.
