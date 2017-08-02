InterContinental Hotels Group made some big announcements in April, marking a successful month for the hospitality giant. One certain celebration comes in the ethics and employment sector of the company, which was named one of the top 5 most desirable places to work in Asia. Ranked 5th on the 2017 Best Workplaces in Asia list, IHG beat nearly 1400 companies to take one of the top spots, which was assessed over nine countries in the Asia region. IHG stood out for cultivating a culture of trust and inclusivity in the workplace, and focusing on professional and personal growth of their staff.

IHG celebrated its 300th hotel in China with the opening of the HUALUXE Hotel Zhangjiakou. This hotel is the group's 5th from this brand in China, and the first luxury, branded hotel of its kind in Zhangjiakou, which will be one of the host cities for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. IHG opened its first hotel in the region in 1984, and in 2008 opened its 100th hotel, with its 200th opening in 2013, making it an important contributor to the Chinese economy.

The Middle East is also feeling the presence of IHG, as April has seen the group sign four new hotels and announce six new hotel openings in the region. This news will cement the group's expansion in the area as it plans to focus growth in key cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh and Doha in the near future. The group will operate hotels appealing to visitors in various categories, such as business, leisure, family and luxury.

