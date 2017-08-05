Workplace fires can cause catastrophic losses including thousands of dollars in property damages, loss of production, jobs, and lives. According to the latest National Fire Protection Report (NFPA) report, in 2015, more than 3000 civilian fire deaths and more than 15,000 civilian fire injuries occurred in the U.S., resulting in $14.3 billion in property damage.

Fire accidents can have a significant impact on small and medium-sized businesses with limited financial resources. Small and medium-sized businesses operating from a single location may fail to continue their operations following a severe fire. That's why it is everyone's responsibility to keep their workplace safe from potential fire hazards. Fortunately, most fires are preventable.

The following simple safety reminders can keep your workplace safe:

1. Keep Your Workplace Tidy

Good standards of housekeeping are essential for avoiding potential fire hazards. Make sure to keep the workplaces tidy as piles of waste and clutter can become kindling for a fire. Regularly remove combustible waste including used wooden and cardboard storage boxes and even accumulations of dust and dried leaves. Throw the waste into proper dumpsters. Keep garbage cans and dumpsters away from heat sources.

People often tend to burn combustible waste in an open pit or a barrel, particularly on construction sites. Not only is this a fire hazard, but it is also illegal to burn waste in most states and counties. Instead of burning waste, follow the state and local government guidelines to dispose combustible waste.

2. Keep an Eye on Potential Hotspots

When it comes to workplace fire hazards, several hotspots are particularly vulnerable to fire risks. It is your responsibility to keep an eye on these hotspots to avoid potential disasters. For example, besides being one of the most common causes of residential fires, kitchen appliances are also likely to cause workplace fires. Something as simple as leaving a kitchen appliance, such as a coffee maker, on for long periods can cause a fire. Make sure to remind your employees to switch off the kitchen appliances after use and keep flammable objects away from them.

3. Watch out for Faulty Wiring

Faulty electric wiring is one of the top 10 most cited violations by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the fiscal year 2016. Make sure to use wires and cables that are in good condition. Be sure to use the right power cable for the job as well. Avoid substituting fixed wiring of electric equipment and structures with flexible cords or cables. Close all cable and cord openings effectively.

When using an outlet, avoid plugging piggy-back or 'double adaptor' connections. Instead, you can use power boards with inbuilt safety devices. Apart from regular electric electrical maintenance and repair, you also need to install and test safety switches every three months as a rule of thumb. Water leakages can also result in blown circuits, electrical fires and bodily harm by electrocution as water is a good conductor of electricity. So, make sure there are no water leaks at your workplace.

4. Use and Store Chemicals Safely

Make sure to read the label and safety data sheet on chemical containers to determine flammability and other fire hazards when handling them. Store and label all chemicals as per the instructions on the safety sheet. The chemicals must be kept in sealed containers when they are not being used. Instruct your workers to use the chemicals for their intended purpose only. For example, don't let them use solvents such as ethyl alcohol to clean hands or wipe floors. Provide your workers with proper safety gear (e.g. gloves, face mask) and equipment for handling hazardous chemicals. To avoid chemical spills, keep the work area clean and clutter free.

5. Screen out Risky Workers

Sometimes hanging a 'No Smoking' sign to indicate where smoking is permitted or conducting regular fire drills is not enough to make your workplace safe from fire hazards. Different organizations take different approaches to ensuring workplace safety. Commercial organizations from an increasingly diverse range of industries are beginning to screen out potentially risky workers hoping to create a safer and more efficient workplace.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of pre-employment or random drug and alcohol tests. You don't need a sophisticated test lab setup to conduct regular drug tests.

6. Be Prepared in the Event of an Emergency

Despite proper security measures, sometimes fire accidents can occur due to reasons beyond human control. So, be prepared in the event of an emergency. Conduct fire drills at least twice a year and provide your employees with safety training as per the federal and state guidelines. Make sure all employees gather at a designated meeting point to account for all staff members after every drill.

Ensure emergency phone numbers, other details, and the necessary firefighting equipment are readily accessible, should an emergency occur. Keep fire extinguishers fully charged and in good working condition. Make sure every employee knows what the proper evacuation plan is from day one. Have a public address system to alert the staff members in case of an emergency. The emergency exits should be accessible for everyone, including wheelchair users. Last but not least, consult professionals such as the local firefighting department to make sure you have covered all the bases in your evacuation plan.

Conclusion

Workplace fire accidents are notorious for devastating loss of property, production, and human life. When it comes to fire safety, prevention is a thousand times better than cure. From paying attention to your housekeeping to preparing an evacuation and firefighting plan, these simple safety tips will help you keep your workplace safe. Are there any tips missing here? Let us know in the comments section below.

