DALLAS – Onyx CenterSource, the global leader in hotel commission payments and recovery services, today announced the appointment of Mike Carlo as global head of payments.

Mike currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Hotel Electronic Distribution Network Association, HEDNA, and chairs the global hospitality payments working group.

Carlo, a finance and business development expert with nearly 30 years' experience, most recently served Transpay, a Wall Street fintech company, as global head, travel payments, responsible for managing the business-to-business, cross-border payout division of Transfast Remittance LLC.

Previously he was head of travel solutions for WEX Inc. after nearly a decade leading travel industry efforts for GlobalCollect BV, now Ingenico ePayments, and a principal and founder of CleverChef Inc.

Early in his career, Carlo worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in a variety of financial advisory capacities, ending his tenure as innovation and new product leader globally. He began his career with Continental Airlines in as a senior financial analyst.

"Mike will play a key role in helping us transform Onyx CenterSource from the industry leader in commission payments to the leader in business-to-business payments, create an unparalleled and seamless payment experience, including merchant online travel agency prepayments and direct-booking transactions," said Mark Dubrow, Onyx CenterSource CEO, adding:

"He will lead industry-wide efforts that place the traveler at the center of payment choices, from providing cost-effective payment alternatives to virtual credit cards and increasing the number of currencies supported for funding and payments solutions."

Carlo earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics and a master of business administration degree with a concentration in finance at Georgetown University in Washington.

About Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource is the world's leading provider of commission payment processing and reconciliation services for hotels and travel distributors. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $1.2 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 60,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines.

