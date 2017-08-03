Press Release

Costa Rican Vacations Announces Scholarship Winners

Travel agency honors sustainable tourism students during National Travel and Tourism Week

San Jos, Costa Ri ca – In honor of the upcoming National Travel and Tourism Week, travel agency Costa Rican Vacations has announced the 2017 winners of its scholarship program. Two sustainable tourism students will receive $1000 each to continue their studies at U.S. universities.

Both students were selected based on a personal essay describing their career goals in relation to their specific field of study. This years winners are the following:

- Jennet Nedirmammedova, University of Wyoming: Originally from Turkmenistan, Jennet is a junior in Environmental System Science and is the treasurer of the Sustainability Club.

- Carmel Bendit-Shtull, Cornell University: A sophomore in Hotel Administration, Carmel spent a gap year interning in Costa Rica at two sustainable hotels.

Since our founding, Costa Rican Vacations has been involved in promoting sustainable tourism within Costa Rica, said Casey Halloran, CEO, Namu Travel Group. Our company is comprised of a diverse, international team who endeavor to promote, improve, and encourage tourism and responsible travel.

Launched in 2015, the scholarship reflects the companys commitment to sustainable travel. Scholarships are not renewable; however, a recipient may reapply.

I am incredibly grateful and honored to receive this scholarship, said Carmel Bendit-Shtull, scholarship recipient. I really appreciate the support from Costa Rican Vacations.

The Costa Rican Vacations scholarship is given annually to two students. Details can be found on the website: http://www.vacationscostarica.com/about-us/scholarships/