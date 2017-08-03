Leading accommodation provider Oaks Hotels & Resorts, a division of Minor Hotels, is proud to announce the launch of its first ever airline loyalty programme partnership, joining Air New Zealand's Airpoints™ programme to give travellers the opportunity to earn valuable rewards.

To celebrate this milestone, Oaks Hotels & Resorts is offering triple Airpoints Dollars™ on accommodation bookings at a selection of its most popular properties until 31 May, allowing members to earn up to 60 Airpoints Dollars™ for each eligible stay for travel from 1 June until 30 September, 2017.

With the choice of 48 hotels and resorts spanning popular leisure and CBD destinations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, the Northern Territory, South and Western Australia, as well as New Zealand's Queenstown, Airpoints™ members can now take advantage of this incentive when booking accommodation.

Airpoints Dollars™ can be used toward the cost of flights with Air New Zealand and Star Alliance Airlines, as well as room upgrades, car rentals and purchases through the increasingly popular Airpoints Store.

Chief Operations Officer of Oaks Hotels & Resorts, Mike Anderson, commented, "The hotelier is looking forward to embarking on this exciting initiative with one of the world's leading airlines to provide its members with impressive rewards, even more competitive rates and additional ways to earn Airpoints Dollars™, simply for booking accommodation at any one of Oaks Hotels & Resorts' 48 properties across Australia and beyond," he said.

Air New Zealand's General Manager Loyalty, Mark Street, said, "Oaks Hotels & Resorts will offer our 2.4 million members an outstanding accommodation option, particularly at key Australian destinations that our members love to travel to. An attractive Airpoints Dollar™ earn rate will help our members to be able to travel again sooner."

For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com/oaks/airpoints

