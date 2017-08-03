T.R. ENGEL Group, LLC Named Asset Manager for Dual Branded Hiltons in Chicago
"We are proud that Intercontinental and Jupiter have entrusted us and brought us on board as their asset manager," says Tom Engel, President, T.R. ENGEL Group. "We will work closely with all parties in overseeing each hotel's performance, and will naturally interface with the management company on an ongoing basis to seek the profitability and increasing asset value of the development."
According to Thomas R. Taranto, Jr., Intercontinental's Chief Investment Officer, "With a keen focus on driving financial and operational performance in a specialized asset class such as hotels, it made perfect sense to partner with TRE for this initiative. We value both TRE's experience in the Chicago market and in its understanding of the targeted customer segments we seek."
About Intercontinental:
Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser with decades-long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively more than $10 billion in real estate property. Today, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $6 billion for its clients. The Intercontinental portfolio is diversified both by robust property mix and by geography. Fund strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects.
About Jupiter: Chicago-based Jupiter Realty Company is a privately held, development, investment and management firm since 1985 with its origins in real estate since 1960. Jupiter develops, acquires, finances, renovates, repositions, and sells hotels, mid-rise or high-rise, apartments, residential communities, office buildings, regional or neighborhood shopping centers, free-standing retail stores, industrial buildings, mixed-use properties and land in response to the ebb and flow of market cycles. Jupiter works closely with corporate clients, major tenants, institutions, pension funds, banks, REITs, lenders and other financial partners. Jupiter and its affiliates operate nationally with a special focus on the Midwest.
Contact
Leora Halpern Lanz
Phone: 516-680-8529
Send Email
About T.R. Engel Group (TRE):
With offices in the United States and the Middle East, TRE is a hospitality advisory, asset management, project management, and transaction services company. The firm"s experience in operations, development, financial analysis, and brand affiliations provides value and benefit, working closely with owners throughout the pre-development, operations and turnover stages of the hotel lifecycle. As investment advisors, T.R. Engel provides due diligence and buyer and seller know-how for the sale of hotels in North America, Europe and the Middle East. TRE works with a diverse cross-section of investors including government entities, private equity real estate firms, real estate investment trusts and high net-worth family companies. www.trengelgroup.com.