Workout amenity: Peloton bikes in hotel rooms

usatoday.com

There was a time when travelers were lucky to get a windowless room with a few weights and cardio machines in a hotel basement. Hotels upped their game when they realized how popular yoga had become and started offering rooftop yoga classes and stocking guestrooms with mats.

Hotels are getting more elaborate with their in-room workout gear and fitness center offerings. Many tap into fitness crazes that have cult followings.