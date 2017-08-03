Hong Kong -- Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced today that it will manage a second luxury hotel and branded residences in Dubai which is targeted to open in late 2020. The hotel, located in downtown Dubai, will complement Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Beach, Dubai, the Group's previously announced urban resort which is currently under construction on the beachfront and due to open in the fourth quarter of 2018. Both hotels are owned and developed by wasl Asset Management Group.

The downtown Mandarin Oriental hotel will feature 257 spacious and contemporary guestrooms, suites and serviced apartments, which will be located on floors 16 to 38 of the tower, providing outstanding views over downtown Dubai and the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The accommodation will be designed to reflect local culture, with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental's Asian heritage.

The Group will also manage 144 Residences at Mandarin Oriental, located on the tower's upper floors, which will provide some of the most luxurious private homes in the city. The Residences will have their own private access, with dedicated facilities including a Resident's Lounge, while also benefiting from Mandarin Oriental's legendary service and direct access to the hotel.

The Group's expertise in creating award-winning restaurants headed by some of the world's most celebrated chefs will contribute to the food and beverage offerings of the hotel. A variety of restaurants and bars will be featured, comprising a lively rooftop sky bar with citywide views, a signature dining experience, an all-day dining venue, a poolside bar and restaurant, a lobby lounge, a club lounge, a cigar room and a Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop.

A comprehensive Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer a wide range of spa, beauty and wellness experiences. The two-storey facility will feature 12 private treatment rooms, an extensive fitness centre, vitality pools, heat and water therapies, and an outdoor swimming pool set within a landscaped garden terrace.

Amsterdam-based UN Studio is the appointed architect of the 300-meter-high building, designed as a 'vertical urban environment' promoting connectivity and sustainability.

