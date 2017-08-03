Mandarin Oriental Announces A Second Luxury Hotel Project In Dubai
The Group will also manage 144 Residences at Mandarin Oriental, located on the tower's upper floors, which will provide some of the most luxurious private homes in the city. The Residences will have their own private access, with dedicated facilities including a Resident's Lounge, while also benefiting from Mandarin Oriental's legendary service and direct access to the hotel.
The Group's expertise in creating award-winning restaurants headed by some of the world's most celebrated chefs will contribute to the food and beverage offerings of the hotel. A variety of restaurants and bars will be featured, comprising a lively rooftop sky bar with citywide views, a signature dining experience, an all-day dining venue, a poolside bar and restaurant, a lobby lounge, a club lounge, a cigar room and a Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop.
A comprehensive Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer a wide range of spa, beauty and wellness experiences. The two-storey facility will feature 12 private treatment rooms, an extensive fitness centre, vitality pools, heat and water therapies, and an outdoor swimming pool set within a landscaped garden terrace.
Amsterdam-based UN Studio is the appointed architect of the 300-meter-high building, designed as a 'vertical urban environment' promoting connectivity and sustainability.
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from a well-respected Asian hotel company into a global brand, the Group now operates, or has under development, 45 hotels representing close to 11,000 rooms in 25 countries, with 20 hotels in Asia, ten in The Americas and 15 in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. In addition, the Group operates or has under development, 13 Residences at Mandarin Oriental connected to its properties.
