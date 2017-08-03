Travel Tripper partners with Meriton Serviced Apartments, bringing its innovative booking solutions to 17 properties in Australia’s leading luxury accommodation brand
Meriton Serviced Apartments experiences significant increases in conversion rates after launching with Travel Tripper’s RezTrip Booking Engine
Key features of RezTrip CRS and Booking Engine include:
- Optimized RezTrip Direct booking flow for a quick two-step booking process
- Dynamic pricing rules that allow revenue managers to offer fine-tuned rates by date, length of stay, geography, and even type of device
- Conversion-driving features, such as number of recent bookings and flash sale countdown clocks
"RezTrip is by far the best online booking engine available for hotels right now. Most of the features within RezTrip are industry firsts that drive both customer engagement and conversations," said Matthew Thomas, Group General Manager of Meriton Serviced Apartments.
"Our direct bookings instantly increased once we launched RezTrip across our portfolio of hotels. The newly enhanced mobile version has enabled us to capture the growing global shift towards mobile-device made bookings," Thomas said. "Travel Tripper's professional focus together with their continued dedication to helping hotels achieve more direct bookings is what the hotel industry needs."
Soma Bruce, VP of Business Development APAC at Travel Tripper, added, "Meriton has consistently been a leader in its industry, staying ahead of the curve with its commitment to quality and innovation. We are incredibly honored to be working with them."
Travel Tripper is headquartered in New York City with offices in London and Hyderabad, India serving thousands of hotels across the world. For more information on Travel Tripper's full suite of fully integrated hotel distribution and marketing solutions, visit www.traveltripper.com.
About Meriton
Launching with just 20 apartments at Bondi Junction in 2003, Meriton is now the largest Australian owner-operator of hotel apartments in the country. The company now operates more than 4,400 apartments across 17 locations in Brisbane, Sydney and the Gold Coast. Offering exceptional value for money, the luxury hotel suites offer an unrivalled consistency to frequent travelers. For more information, visit www.meritonapartments.com.au.
About Travel Tripper
Travel Tripper is a full-service hospitality technology provider and strategic partner in helping hotels worldwide to generate demand, optimize conversions, and maximize revenue. Known in the industry for its constant innovation and exceptional expertise, Travel Tripper provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that empowers hotels from search to stay, including hotel distribution, website and booking, and digital marketing. For more information, visit www.traveltripper.com.