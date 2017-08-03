SYDNEY – International hotel technology provider Travel Tripper today announced their partnership with Meriton Serviced Apartments, an award-winning Australian luxury accommodation brand with 17 properties across Sydney, Brisbane, and Gold Coast. The hotel group has implemented Travel Tripper's RezTrip CRS and Booking Engine across its property websites as part of a key strategy to strengthen its direct distribution channel and increase direct bookings.

Since launching with Travel Tripper in summer 2016, Meriton has experienced significant uplift in conversion rates across its properties, particularly in its mobile channel, where it is using RezTrip's recently redesigned mobile booking engine.

Key features of RezTrip CRS and Booking Engine include:

Optimized RezTrip Direct booking flow for a quick two-step booking process

Dynamic pricing rules that allow revenue managers to offer fine-tuned rates by date, length of stay, geography, and even type of device

Conversion-driving features, such as number of recent bookings and flash sale countdown clocks

"RezTrip is by far the best online booking engine available for hotels right now. Most of the features within RezTrip are industry firsts that drive both customer engagement and conversations," said Matthew Thomas, Group General Manager of Meriton Serviced Apartments.

"Our direct bookings instantly increased once we launched RezTrip across our portfolio of hotels. The newly enhanced mobile version has enabled us to capture the growing global shift towards mobile-device made bookings," Thomas said. "Travel Tripper's professional focus together with their continued dedication to helping hotels achieve more direct bookings is what the hotel industry needs."

Soma Bruce, VP of Business Development APAC at Travel Tripper, added, "Meriton has consistently been a leader in its industry, staying ahead of the curve with its commitment to quality and innovation. We are incredibly honored to be working with them."

Travel Tripper is headquartered in New York City with offices in London and Hyderabad, India serving thousands of hotels across the world. For more information on Travel Tripper's full suite of fully integrated hotel distribution and marketing solutions, visit www.traveltripper.com.

About Meriton

Launching with just 20 apartments at Bondi Junction in 2003, Meriton is now the largest Australian owner-operator of hotel apartments in the country. The company now operates more than 4,400 apartments across 17 locations in Brisbane, Sydney and the Gold Coast. Offering exceptional value for money, the luxury hotel suites offer an unrivalled consistency to frequent travelers. For more information, visit www.meritonapartments.com.au.

