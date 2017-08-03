NEEDHAM, Mass. -- TripAdvisor® (NASDAQ: TRIP) today announced a partnership with IHG to include all the company's hotel brands in the TripAdvisor instant booking marketplace. In the coming months, consumers will be able to instantly book rooms at IHG properties directly, without leaving the TripAdvisor site or app.

With nearly 5,200 hotels and 770,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, IHG is the latest global hotel organization to join TripAdvisor instant booking.

Users simply tap or click "Book Now" to initiate an instant booking. During the process, TripAdvisor prominently features text and branding to let the user know that InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts or one of the other IHG brands (e.g., Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts) will handle the transaction and customer service.

"We're thrilled to include IHG in our instant booking marketplace as TripAdvisor continues to provide consumers with one of the best hotel shopping experiences on any device," said Robin Ingle, senior vice president of global advertising, TripAdvisor. "Trusted hotels, like those within the IHG family of brands, give hotel shoppers confidence that they'll be able to have a better booking experience through TripAdvisor because of the wide range of inventory, room content and the best rates we offer."