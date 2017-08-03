TripAdvisor Announces New Partnership With InterContinental® Hotels Group (IHG®)
The World's Largest Travel Site and App Will Include All IHG Hotel Brands in its Instant Booking Marketplace
Users simply tap or click "Book Now" to initiate an instant booking. During the process, TripAdvisor prominently features text and branding to let the user know that InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts or one of the other IHG brands (e.g., Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts) will handle the transaction and customer service.
"We're thrilled to include IHG in our instant booking marketplace as TripAdvisor continues to provide consumers with one of the best hotel shopping experiences on any device," said Robin Ingle, senior vice president of global advertising, TripAdvisor. "Trusted hotels, like those within the IHG family of brands, give hotel shoppers confidence that they'll be able to have a better booking experience through TripAdvisor because of the wide range of inventory, room content and the best rates we offer."
