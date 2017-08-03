Orlando, Fla. – Safemark Systems, the leading provider of guest room security solutions for the global hospitality industry, will unveil an innovative back-of-the-house locker solution at HD Expo May 3 to 5 in Las Vegas. The new SafePod solution offers hotel employees a simple, yet secure, place to secure valuables.

"Safemark has been in the electronic locker business for several years," said John Foley, Safemark vice president of sales. "In 2011, we acquired Best Lockers to expand our product portfolio and provide greater value to our customers who needed guest-storage solutions in public areas, such as theme parks, ski resorts, spas, etc. Today, Safemark is proud to come to market with a new solution that leverages our development experience to create an in-demand product for hotel employees."

SafePod features solid welded steel construction, a durable power coat finish, ADA compliant keypads, and LED illuminated door handles. The flexible one to five tier configurations can also be branded or wrapped with custom designs.

Safemark's intuitive locker software is designed to accommodate both shift users and assigned users. Lockers in shift mode show availability with a green, illuminating handle. The user places their belongings in the locker and creates a unique four-digit code to lock and unlock the door. Once unlocked, the locker automatically resets for the next user. The assigned locker mode is ideal for associates requiring a more permanent location to secure personal items. The associate's custom four-digit code is used for continual access until changed by the user or management.

"We are eager to show SafePod to operators and designers attending HD Expo," Foley said. "Each locker door is easy to program and includes a failsafe override, giving management and security staff easy access when the need arises. Like all Safemark products, SafePod boasts unparalleled security and impeccable design."

SafePod will be on display at HD Expo Booth #4865 at Mandalay Bay. For more information on Safemark Systems, visit www.safemark.com.

