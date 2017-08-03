Safemark Systems to Showcase Employee Storage Solution at HD Expo
SafePod features solid welded steel construction, a durable power coat finish, ADA compliant keypads, and LED illuminated door handles. The flexible one to five tier configurations can also be branded or wrapped with custom designs.
Safemark's intuitive locker software is designed to accommodate both shift users and assigned users. Lockers in shift mode show availability with a green, illuminating handle. The user places their belongings in the locker and creates a unique four-digit code to lock and unlock the door. Once unlocked, the locker automatically resets for the next user. The assigned locker mode is ideal for associates requiring a more permanent location to secure personal items. The associate's custom four-digit code is used for continual access until changed by the user or management.
"We are eager to show SafePod to operators and designers attending HD Expo," Foley said. "Each locker door is easy to program and includes a failsafe override, giving management and security staff easy access when the need arises. Like all Safemark products, SafePod boasts unparalleled security and impeccable design."
SafePod will be on display at HD Expo Booth #4865 at Mandalay Bay. For more information on Safemark Systems, visit www.safemark.com.
About Safemark
Celebrating over 30 years of guest room security, Safemark is the dominant provider of safes to the global hospitalityindustry and the approved supplier for leading hotel brands and management companies. With more than 1.5 million installations and the widest selection of safes, Safemark has engineered a complete line of safes to balance the unique needs of operators, designers, and hotel guests. As an added peace of mind, each safe includes a manufacturer"s warranty and an exclusive $10,000 limited warranty against forced entry. Safemark teamed with Privacy Logic™ in 2011 to introduce SPEYEGUARD® Stationary Covers, an innovative solution developed to eliminate all forms of peephole tampering. Safemark"s sister company, ScooterBug, Inc., provides customers with an extensive portfolio of guest mobility solutions and electronic lockers. Together, Safemark and ScooterBug alter the way hospitality, leisure and entertainment venues deliver guest convenience through exclusive patented technologies. For additional information, visit www.safemark.com.