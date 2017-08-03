Springer-Miller Systems (SMS), the leading provider of guest-centric hospitality and spa management systems, has announced that Eldorado Hotel and Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has implemented its SpaSoft Spa Management System for its award-winning Nidah spa.

Featuring treatments inspired by Santa Fe, Eldorado Hotel's Nidah Spa uniquely blends modern and ancient healing techniques using turquoise, chile and honey. Rated as one of the top 10 spas in the world by Premier Traveler Magazine, the 4,000 square foot Nidah spa features 7 treatment rooms offering a variety of massage treatments, body wraps, alternative therapies and full salon services.

"SpaSoft helps us manage the challenges of running a full service resort spa seven days a week," commented Lisa Downey, Spa Director for Nidah Spa. "The SpaSoft system helps us manage our business more efficiently while also providing a perfectly seamless experience for our guests."

SpaSoft offers one of the most comprehensive solutions for hotel and resort spa management. With enhanced interfaces to the property management systems (PMS), SpaSoft enables hotel spas like the Nidah Spa to provide highly personal and detailed guest service. Utilizing the SpaSoft Hosting Services allows the Nidah Spa to leverage all of the SpaSoft functionality without having to invest in onsite hardware.

"We're delighted the Nidah Spa has chosen SpaSoft and joined the long list of distinguished spas using our spa management system," said Rob Selwah, President of Springer-Miller Systems. "By choosing to deploy the SpaSoft as a hosted solution they can enjoy peace of mind with assured data backups, increased security, easier upgrades and minimized onsite hardware requirements."

About Eldorado Hotel and Heritage Hotels & Resorts

Situated along the historic Santa Fe Plaza with a stunning backdrop of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the AAA Four Diamond Eldorado Hotel & Spa features 219 elegantly appointed, spacious guest rooms including select deluxe accommodations with authentic wood-burning kiva fireplaces and a terrace. The hotel features Agave Lounge, CAVA Bar and opening soon Casa Espana Nightclub. The hotel's Nidah Spa is considered one of the top destination spas in New Mexico and the Southwest. The Eldorado Hotel & Spa is managed by Heritage Hotels & Resorts and is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For reservations and information call 800-955-4455 or visit www.eldoradohotel.com. To become a fan, visit us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/EldoradoHotelandSpa

About SpaSoft and Springer-Miller Systems

Since it was founded in 1984 in Stowe, Vermont, Springer-Miller Systems has been an innovator of technology systems for the world's most exclusive hotels, resorts and spas. The SMS|Host® Property Management System offers a complete set of fully-integrated modules enabling complex resorts to provide highly personalized guest service from front office to food & beverage to spa to the golf course and more. Springer-Miller's SpaSoft® provides a dynamic spa and activities management solution used in more than 65% of the world's Forbes Five Star Spas

Visit www.springermiller.com for more information.

