RESTON, Va. --In a move to provide more extended stay options to business travelers, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality announced that Rentals United members will now be able to list their apartments, homes and other like properties on BridgeStreet.com. This partnership will provide Rentals United's supply partners unprecedented access to BridgeStreet's 4500 global corporate clients, travel managers and business travelers, and 100+ sales team, and more hosted accommodation options for BridgeStreet's business travelers.

"As alternative accommodation options become mainstream, property managers and owners face more and more competition and as a result are looking for alternative ways to market their properties. Rentals United enables them to do this by allowing managers and owners to work with both niche and global websites such as BridgeStreet.com and 55 other listing sites in a completely automated way," explains Rentals United's CEO Mathias Steyskal.

Rentals United supply partners will be able to easily connect with BridgeStreet's corporate accounts though BridgeStreet.com, the digital OTA platform that specializes in connecting serviced apartment, corporate housing, aparthotel and extended stay hotel operators to qualified business travel decision makers worldwide. This move will expand both companies' offerings without increasing fees or adding complicated bookings.

President and CEO of BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, Sean Worker, shares. "Our goal is to offer wider choices across a range of price points and hosted accommodation experiences to business travelers. Rentals United supplier partners will present our clients with more choices, and by leveraging OTA technology on BridgeStreet.com, they will gain access to corporate clients who are looking for extended stay experiences in professionally managed serviced apartments and homes."

Rentals United supply partners will be able to upload their property's description, availability, and rates so guests will be able to book available serviced apartments and homes directly through the website in real-time. BridgeStreet.com's technology helps to maximize revenues and improve guest services by increasing visibility and streamlining reservation confirmations and processes.

BridgeStreet.com will also provide partners with real-time, cloud-based reporting which allows owners and managers to respond decisively to current market conditions, review historical data and make informed business decisions to maximize revenue potential.