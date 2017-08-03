BridgeStreet Global Hospitality And Rentals United Join Forces To Boost Extended Stay Options For Business Travel
Rentals United supply partners will be able to easily connect with BridgeStreet's corporate accounts though BridgeStreet.com, the digital OTA platform that specializes in connecting serviced apartment, corporate housing, aparthotel and extended stay hotel operators to qualified business travel decision makers worldwide. This move will expand both companies' offerings without increasing fees or adding complicated bookings.
President and CEO of BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, Sean Worker, shares. "Our goal is to offer wider choices across a range of price points and hosted accommodation experiences to business travelers. Rentals United supplier partners will present our clients with more choices, and by leveraging OTA technology on BridgeStreet.com, they will gain access to corporate clients who are looking for extended stay experiences in professionally managed serviced apartments and homes."
Rentals United supply partners will be able to upload their property's description, availability, and rates so guests will be able to book available serviced apartments and homes directly through the website in real-time. BridgeStreet.com's technology helps to maximize revenues and improve guest services by increasing visibility and streamlining reservation confirmations and processes.
BridgeStreet.com will also provide partners with real-time, cloud-based reporting which allows owners and managers to respond decisively to current market conditions, review historical data and make informed business decisions to maximize revenue potential.
About BridgeStreet Global Hospitality
With more than 65,000 apartments in over 60 countries, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality – comprised of six unique brands – is the leading hospitality solution offering serviced apartment experiences for travellers seeking an alternative to typical hotel accommodations real-time through BridgeStreet.com. Using OTA technology, BridgeStreet.com is built for business travellers and gives serviced apartment and home operators access to extensive global reach along with built-in demand from BridgeStreet's 4000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, comfort and service, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). For more information on BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, please visit www.bridgestreet.com or call 800 278 7338/ +44 (0) 20 7792 2222.