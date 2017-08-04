External Article

Health Tourism – Canada, UK, And Israel On The Top

tourism-review.com

Health tourism has established itself as a vital part of the industry. It is no surprise that the number of people travelling for treatment is constantly on the rise, as well as the revenues of the segment. The market of wellness and health tourism is experiencing constant growth. Both Western and Eastern Europe have registered market increases. In 2017, the Western European health and wellness market is expected to reach a figure of €146,407.5 million. The Eastern European market is expected to reach numbers of about €27,698.4 million.