Czech Hotels Set For Price Increases In The Coming Season

Czech hotels are receiving so many orders, that many of them have increased prices compared to last year. Price increases could reach up to 15%. A larger number of guests is expected both domestically, as well as from foreign countries. “This year there is higher demand, especially for the summer, and higher quality accommodation. Places that are regularly full are raising prices, because they can afford it. The increase of prices is up to 10%,” said Jan Papež, deputy chairman of the Association of Tourism Agencies in the Czech Republic.