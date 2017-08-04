The International Association of Hotel General Managers (IAHGM), has announced the appointment of Anthony Liddiard to its Board of Governors. Anthony has over 35 years' experience as a senior executive across the hospitality industry, including a long career with IHG.

Prior to his retirement from IHG, Anthony was responsible for spearheading the growth and transformation of IHG in the UAE and Qatar in his role as Director of Operations.

Anthony's earlier operations background featured five years at London's Park Lane Hilton with Hilton International, followed by senior operational roles with Southern Sun Hotels in South Africa and the position of CEO for RMAL Hospitality in the UAE. At RMAL he was responsible for developing the Fairmont Hotel in Abu Dhabi, bringing the Wagamama and Marco Pierre White restaurant brands to the UAE for the first time, growing the Trader Vic's brand and initiating the iconic Zinc Night Club in Dubai's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Leon Larkin, Founder of IAHGM said: "we are very pleased to welcome Anthony on board as a Governor. His broad operational experience and exceptional contacts in the international and Middle Eastern hospitality scene make him a real asset and we look forward to benefiting from his knowledge as we continue to build our membership and enhance our offering."

Anthony Liddiard added: "IAHGM has shown itself to be a highly credible association with a strong value proposition. I am glad to be part of its future helping to develop the industry and supporting worldwide hoteliers throughout their careers."

IAHGM is a global member-based association for hotel General Managers within the hospitality industry. It provides independent career development and executive placement, alongside expert advisory/consultancy services, from a wide portfolio of personal and professional benefits. Launched in 2016, it is the first and only global member based association for international hotel General Managers.

