Press Release

AVANI Hotels & Resorts Set to Launch in Auckland New Zealand

AVANI Hotels & Resorts, with a portfolio of 18 hotels and resorts in 12 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, has announced the acquisition of Metro Suites in Auckland. In a deal worth over NZD 11 million dollars, the Metro Suites' 40-storey luxury tower will be transformed through a major room refurbishment program and rebranded as Metropolis AVANI Residences by October 2017, signaling the first AVANI hotel in New Zealand to swing open its doors.

Mr Alejandro Bernabe, AVANI Group Director, said: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with the Metropolis body corporate and secure this property for the New Zealand launch of our AVANI brand.

"Metro Suites presented itself as a compelling acquisition opportunity to expand our foothold within the Asia Pacific region, and we look forward to introducing the AVANI brand into this market later in the year."

Located on New Zealand's North Island, the 370 key property was built in 1999 at a reported NZD 180 million dollars and occupies a prime CBD position in the 'City of Sales' – New Zealand's largest and most populated city.

Auckland is renowned as New Zealand's leading urban hub, while still retaining the splendor of the country's remarkable natural landscape, fusing scenic harbours, breathtaking volcanic cones and lush rainforest.

The soon-to-be Metropolis AVANI Residences is within easy walking distance to the vibrant waterfront precinct and positioned in close proximity to some of Auckland's most popular cafes, eateries and entertainment venues, including Vector Arena and Sky Tower.

Each of the property's one and two bedroom apartments will be transformed as part of the revitalisation program, which is due to commence imminently, and will adopt AVANI's signature brand hallmarks.

Launched in 2011, AVANI offers all the details that matter, blending genuine hospitality and modern lifestyle features with a passion for design.

Rooms will feature spacious living and dining areas, well-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, and will be accompanied by stunning views over the city skyline, harbour and beyond. Leisure facilities include a 22-metre heated swimming pool, indoor and outdoor spas, sauna, gymnasium with male and female facilities, and steam room.

AVANI Hotels & Resorts is part of Minor Hotels which already has a strong presence in New Zealand through the Oaks Hotels & Resorts brand where it currently operates two resorts in Queenstown.

Resort Brokers Australia Managing Director, Ian Crooks and New Zealand partners Wayne Keene and Gordon McGregor brokered the deal.