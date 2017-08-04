Omni Hotels & Resorts Announces a Summer Love Affair with Avocados
Luxury Hotel Brand Partners with Avocados From Mexico to Launch Avocado-Focused Poolside Menu
With more than 30,000 orchards in Michoacán, Mexico growing avocados year-round, there are endless ways to utilize this abundant ingredient. With a creamy and irresistibly smooth taste, Avocados From Mexico enhance a wide variety of cuisines– as this year's "Art of Water" menu deliciously demonstrates.
Contributing nearly 20 essential vitamins and minerals, and over 75% of "good" fat, avocados are a creamy substitute for most common baking ingredients and popular condiments. In fact, in late 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance allowing avocados to bear the labeling of "healthy."
The culinary masterminds behind Omni's menu — Executive Chefs Daven Wardynski (Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort), Jason Adams (Omni La Costa Resort & Spa), Jonathon Stutzman (Omni Tucson National Resort), and Robert Ash (Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate) – collaborated to produce a collection of dishes that display their avo-adoration. Guests can expect inventive presentations such as Avocado Spring Rolls with avocado "ranch" sauce; and Sonoran Hot Dog with bacon, avocado bean spread, mustard, tomato and avocado mayo – in addition to avocado classics like Charred Onion Guacamole with sweet corn, turmeric and corn tortilla chips; and Avocado Grilled Cheese with goat cheese, green onion and pistachio on Texas toast.
"We're thrilled to partner with the talented chefs at Omni Hotels & Resorts and see their culinary creativity come to life with this summer's menu," said Mark Garcia, director of foodservice marketing at Avocados From Mexico. "Avocados are a delicious, versatile and nutritious addition to any dish or drink – and while Avocados From Mexico are enjoyed year-round, they're a particularly refreshing addition to a warm summer day."
Conceptualized by Kim Haasarud, a James Beard-honored master mixologist and accomplished author, avocados also make an appearance on the "Art of Water" cocktail menu. The versatile fruit is hand muddled into a spicy Jalapeno Avocado Margarita, made with Tantea Jalapeno Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Organic Agave, and fresh lemon and lime juices; as well as a sweet Mango Ancho Avocado Margarita with muddled avocado, Sauza Silver Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Perfect Mango Puree, and fresh lime juice.
The Avocados From Mexico "Art of Water" poolside menu is available at select Omni properties throughout the summer. Full menus, as well as recipes and images, may be viewed here: omnihotels.com/culinary/summer-culinary/avocado.
For more information, visit omnihotels.com, call 1-800-The-Omni, or follow Omni at Facebook.com/OmniHotels and Twitter.com/OmniHotels.
About Avocados From Mexico Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.
About Omni Hotels & Resorts
Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business gateways and leisure destinations across North America. With over 20 world-class golf courses and award-winning spa retreats, to dynamic business settings, each Omni showcases the local flavor of the destination while featuring four-diamond services, signature restaurants, Wi-Fi connectivity and unique wellness options. Known for its distinguished, personalized service, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every customer interaction, with a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program and the company"s "Power of One" associate empowerment program. The brand is frequently recognized by top consumer research organizations and travel publications and was ranked "Highest in Upper-Upscale Segment Guest Satisfaction" in the J.D. Power 2016 North American Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index StudySM. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Omni"s loyalty program is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Committed to reducing hunger, Omni is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to help provide more than 18.2 million meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. To get additional information or book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.