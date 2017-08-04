DALLAS – This summer, Omni Hotels & Resorts knows one thing is for certain: it's all about the avocado. The luxury hotel brand has announced that its annual "Art of Water" poolside menu—which every year spotlights one of the country's most popular ingredients—will be devoted to the popular fruit. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day, guests visiting participating Omni properties can enjoy a selection of creative and delicious food and drink options, all featuring Avocados From Mexico.

"Avocado continues to be a trending ingredient – and it's obvious why," said David Morgan, vice president of food and beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "It's not only nutrient-rich, but it's an extremely versatile ingredient. Our chefs are getting really creative with dishes that embrace the classics, but also go beyond the traditional applications of avocado."

With more than 30,000 orchards in Michoacán, Mexico growing avocados year-round, there are endless ways to utilize this abundant ingredient. With a creamy and irresistibly smooth taste, Avocados From Mexico enhance a wide variety of cuisines– as this year's "Art of Water" menu deliciously demonstrates.

Contributing nearly 20 essential vitamins and minerals, and over 75% of "good" fat, avocados are a creamy substitute for most common baking ingredients and popular condiments. In fact, in late 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued guidance allowing avocados to bear the labeling of "healthy."

The culinary masterminds behind Omni's menu — Executive Chefs Daven Wardynski (Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort), Jason Adams (Omni La Costa Resort & Spa), Jonathon Stutzman (Omni Tucson National Resort), and Robert Ash (Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate) – collaborated to produce a collection of dishes that display their avo-adoration. Guests can expect inventive presentations such as Avocado Spring Rolls with avocado "ranch" sauce; and Sonoran Hot Dog with bacon, avocado bean spread, mustard, tomato and avocado mayo – in addition to avocado classics like Charred Onion Guacamole with sweet corn, turmeric and corn tortilla chips; and Avocado Grilled Cheese with goat cheese, green onion and pistachio on Texas toast.

"We're thrilled to partner with the talented chefs at Omni Hotels & Resorts and see their culinary creativity come to life with this summer's menu," said Mark Garcia, director of foodservice marketing at Avocados From Mexico. "Avocados are a delicious, versatile and nutritious addition to any dish or drink – and while Avocados From Mexico are enjoyed year-round, they're a particularly refreshing addition to a warm summer day."

Conceptualized by Kim Haasarud, a James Beard-honored master mixologist and accomplished author, avocados also make an appearance on the "Art of Water" cocktail menu. The versatile fruit is hand muddled into a spicy Jalapeno Avocado Margarita, made with Tantea Jalapeno Tequila, Cointreau, Monin Organic Agave, and fresh lemon and lime juices; as well as a sweet Mango Ancho Avocado Margarita with muddled avocado, Sauza Silver Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Perfect Mango Puree, and fresh lime juice.

The Avocados From Mexico "Art of Water" poolside menu is available at select Omni properties throughout the summer. Full menus, as well as recipes and images, may be viewed here: omnihotels.com/culinary/summer-culinary/avocado.

For more information, visit omnihotels.com, call 1-800-The-Omni, or follow Omni at Facebook.com/OmniHotels and Twitter.com/OmniHotels.

About Avocados From Mexico Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.

