ROCKVILLE, Md. – The Comfort hotel brand continues an aggressive plan this year, expecting to open 56 new properties, essentially a new hotel each week. As part of Choice Hotels International, one of the world's leading hotel companies, the new properties showcase the brand's significant growth and reflect the brand's strategic transformation and new design initiatives, which includes a refreshed, modern look and feel.

"The success of the Comfort brands, a pioneer in the segment, reinforces that Choice Hotels is a leader in upper midscale lodging. With the brand's recent enhancements and strong operating performance, Comfort has never been better positioned for growth," said Brian Quinn, vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. "The Comfort brand meets the needs of both experienced and first-time hotel developers, with modern, relevant hotel prototypes that are cost effective to build, maintain, and operate, contributing to a strong return on investment."

The recent Comfort openings are located across the country in key regions, and include a mix of new construction and conversion projects, including:

Comfort Suites inJohnstown, CO – 92 guest rooms

Comfort Suites inBrookings, SD – 100 guest rooms

Comfort Inn & Suites inKew Gardens, NY – 85 guest rooms

Comfort Inn inLa Porte, IN – 64 guest rooms

Comfort Inn inNorth Aurora, IL – 84 guest rooms

Comfort Inn inDallas, TX – 103 guest rooms

"Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites properties work in all types of markets – whether urban, corporate office park, airport and interstate locations," said Anne Smith, vice president, brand strategy, Choice Hotels. "We're constantly striving to provide our business and leisure guests with superior service and offerings, and now we're satisfying more guests as we reach new markets."

The successful Comfort brand transformation has led to outstanding performance metrics and renewed development. The brand is experiencing all-time high guest satisfaction scores and continues to excel in the upper midscale segment on RevPAR growth, stealing market share and recording 27 consecutive months of RevPAR Index gains. In addition, nearly two-thirds of the 121 executed agreements for new Comfort locations in 2016, were new construction projects. This number has tripled in the last eight years. Comfort hotels are ramping up across the United States and will continue to expand to popular travel destinations this year, such as Salt Lake City, UT; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Charleston, SC; Jacksonville, FL; North Myrtle Beach, SC; Austin, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; and Tampa, FL.