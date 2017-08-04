Comfort Hotel Brand Announces Aggressive U.S. Growth
More than one Hotel a Week will Open in 2017
The recent Comfort openings are located across the country in key regions, and include a mix of new construction and conversion projects, including:
- Comfort Suites inJohnstown, CO – 92 guest rooms
- Comfort Suites inBrookings, SD – 100 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn & Suites inKew Gardens, NY – 85 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn inLa Porte, IN – 64 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn inNorth Aurora, IL – 84 guest rooms
- Comfort Inn inDallas, TX – 103 guest rooms
"Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites properties work in all types of markets – whether urban, corporate office park, airport and interstate locations," said Anne Smith, vice president, brand strategy, Choice Hotels. "We're constantly striving to provide our business and leisure guests with superior service and offerings, and now we're satisfying more guests as we reach new markets."
The successful Comfort brand transformation has led to outstanding performance metrics and renewed development. The brand is experiencing all-time high guest satisfaction scores and continues to excel in the upper midscale segment on RevPAR growth, stealing market share and recording 27 consecutive months of RevPAR Index gains. In addition, nearly two-thirds of the 121 executed agreements for new Comfort locations in 2016, were new construction projects. This number has tripled in the last eight years. Comfort hotels are ramping up across the United States and will continue to expand to popular travel destinations this year, such as Salt Lake City, UT; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Charleston, SC; Jacksonville, FL; North Myrtle Beach, SC; Austin, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; and Tampa, FL.
About Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With approximately 6,500 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe. As of March 31, 2017, 795 hotels were in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® hotels & suites, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice HotelsTM brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 30 million members and counting, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from instant, every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.