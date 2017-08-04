Hotel Destinations - Mexico 2017
Mexico represents the second largest economy in Latin America, benefitting from a strategic location adjacent to the United States, its largest trading partner. This has helped the nation weather the economic downturn better than its Latin American counterparts. The nation´s economic outlook for the following years, despite being more conservative than last year, is still promising, even with slower projected growth as a result of the potentially negative consequences of the Trump Administration's trade policies with the country.
About JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group
