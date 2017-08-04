Kempinski Hotels announced today a new Management Board to lead Europe's oldest luxury hotel group into the future. This extended team of senior Kempinski executives, led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kempinski Hotels, Markus Semer, reflects the diversity, craftsmanship know-how and pioneering spirit for which the 120-year-old luxury hotel brand is known around the world.

The Supervisory Board of Kempinski recently approved this new Management Board structure, which was initiated and proposed by Mr Semer following a critical review of the organisation.

Commenting on the strengthened Management Board, Semer said: "The new executive team structure at Kempinski reinforces hotel operations at the highest levels of management and improves our agility to drive forward our agenda as hoteliers at heart, with an organisation suited to our size and strategic priorities."

Members of the new Kempinski Management Board include:

Markus Semer , Chairman of the Management Board & Chief Executive Officer

, Chairman of the Management Board & Chief Executive Officer Colin Lubbe , Member of the Management Board & Chief Financial Officer

, Member of the Management Board & Chief Financial Officer Bernold Schroeder , Member of the Management Board & Chief Operating Officer Europe

, Member of the Management Board & Chief Operating Officer Europe Michael Henssler , Member of the Management Board & Chief Operating Officer Asia

, Member of the Management Board & Chief Operating Officer Asia Henk Meyknecht, Member of the Management Board & Chief Operating Officer Middle East & Africa

Member of the Management Board & Chief Operating Officer Middle East & Africa Xavier Destribats , Member of the Management Board & Chief Operating Officer The Americas

, Member of the Management Board & Chief Operating Officer The Americas Amanda Elder , Member of the Management Board & Senior Vice President Business Development

, Member of the Management Board & Senior Vice President Business Development Mike Haemmerli , Member of the Management Board & Senior Vice President Development

, Member of the Management Board & Senior Vice President Development Marina Zapp, Member of the Management Board & Senior Vice President Human Resources

The new Management Board, and related structural changes, come subsequent to the decision of former Chief Operating Officer, Marcus van der Wal, to leave the company and as Kempinski welcomes industry veteran, Bernold Schroeder, onto the executive team.

"We are in a unique position in the industry to remain an independent European luxury hotel operator with the full support of our shareholders toward this longterm strategy, and as we move now into the future with the leadership of this committed executive team, we have all the ingredients to ensure that Kempinski continues to evolve with our guests and set new standards in luxury hospitality for many years to come," added Semer.

Kempinski manages and operates some of the world's most iconic hotels, with a portfolio of 75 five-star hotels and residences. The brand is synonymous with elegant European service, blended with the individual culture and traditions of each destination.

