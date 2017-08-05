External Article

Dual-Brand Hotels Usher In A New Era As Bigger Properties Go Out Of Style

forbes.com

As the hotel industry learns to streamline costs and position itself to be more competitive against entities like Airbnb, many of the world's leading hotel owners have taken to combining multiple concepts under one roof in a trend known as dual-brand hotels.

While vast singular hotels serve their purpose in the market, especially as it pertains to large events and conventions, dual-brand properties are the future of the industry, Engel said. The concept became increasingly popular as developers aimed to own all corners of a market by pairing hotels from different cost segments under the same roof. The benefit of this effort was twofold: it brought the best of both brands to more guests, and consolidated back-of-house operations like housekeeping.