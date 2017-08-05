DALLAS – Onyx CenterSource, the global leader in hotel commission payment and recovery services, today announced the acquisition of eCommission Solutions LLC, a New York-based company that provides revenue recovery, data management, business intelligence and consulting services to travel agencies, consortia and corporate travel managers.

"The purchase of the ECS assets builds our global commission recovery client base and will provide ECS customers with access to an expanded hotel network and additional support services around the world," said Mark Dubrow, Onyx chief executive officer. "We are also exploring the ECS big data platform to understand how it may expand our business intelligence services and create new value in the future."

ECS Founder and CEO Paul Hoffmann will stay on in a consulting role, helping convert customers from the ECS platform to Onyx's RecoverPro platform. "This combination of two leading commission recovery and management companies represents the best of both worlds because it will better serve ECS clients while expanding Onyx's commission recovery client base," Hoffmann said.

Both companies are privately held, and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

