PM Hotel Group, a leading, national hotel management company based in Washington, DC, announced today that it has assumed management of the historic, 217-room Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Del. PM Hotel Group also will oversee a multi- million-dollar renovation of the hotel to include preserving historic aspects of the Four Diamond property and its signature Green Room restaurant.

"The Hotel du Pont and our recently announced Canopy by Hilton Washington, D.C. |Bethesda North and Canopy by Hilton Portland | Pearl District further authenticate our expansion into the independent and luxury/boutique space," said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. "We have a long and successful track record in this segment, dating back to 2002 when we operated the world-famous Madison Hotel in Washington, D.C. We will continue to pursue similar opportunities with iconic and historic hotels that offer truly unique experiences and amenities that cannot be replicated.

The Hotel du Pont is one of the most acclaimed luxury hotels in the world, and it defines hospitality in the state of Delaware." Opened in 1913, the Hotel du Pont has hosted U.S. presidents and other world leaders, first ladies, religious leaders, world-renowned musicians, artists and actors, professional athletes and innumerable tourists and business professionals. The hotel anchors a 950,000-square foot, mixed-use development that includes the DuPont Building. The entire complex will undergo an extensive enhancement that will update and renovate the existing DuPont Building while adding additional retail, commercial and residential components.

Located across the street from Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington, the hotel is within walking distance of the DuPont Theatre and Grand Opera House, Delaware State University Wilmington and Brown Park. The hotel conveniently is just a short drive from the Philadelphia International Airport and only minutes from Amtrak and Interstate 95. A member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts Worldwide and Historic Hotels of America, the hotel is home to the AAA Four-Diamond Award and Forbes Four-Star Award-winning Green Room, known for lavish design elements like fumed oak paneling, a coffered oak-beamed ceiling, gold chandeliers, richly textured draperies, Italian mosaics and original oil paintings. Guest rooms feature thoughtful touches like bathrobes and slippers, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and wired internet access.

"Downtown Wilmington is a growing and thriving area that continues to attract increased numbers of business and leisure travelers seeking unique experiences in vibrant locations that raise the bar on hospitality," Bojanowski added. "With this growth comes an obvious demand for lodging, and the Hotel du Pont is a one-of-a-kind jewel in one of the most dynamic parts of town. Following the completion of the hotel's renovation, we are confident the hotel will continue to be the destination of choice for discerning business and leisure travelers to the area."

