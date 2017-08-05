Markham, Ontario – The full-service Cliffs Resort on California's Central Coast installed the Maestro PMS suite of integrated property software solutions to drive greater efficiency and guest service.

The Resort implemented Maestro Front Office, ResWave Integrated Booking Engine, Spa & Activities Management, Point of Sale, Work Order Management, Sales and Catering, Mobile Housekeeping, and PCI compliant & EMV ready credit card processing.

"Our goal in selecting a new system for The Cliffs was total system integration across all profit centers at our spa resort. Maestro PMS delivers this beautifully," said Chris Biggers, CIO for Boutique Hotel Collection which operates The Cliffs Resort.

"We had demos from all the major system vendors and did our due diligence in evaluating features of the property software, partnership reliability, and customer service commitment."

"Maestro was the best."

"Maestro's suite of integrated property software solutions share a single-image database for instant, accurate guest posting and data sharing.

"We are much more efficient thanks to Maestro. It really is an unparalleled hospitality solution."

-Chris Biggers, CIO for Boutique Hotel Collection which operates The Cliffs Resort.

Maestro's installation and training team completed system implementation in March 2017.

"I have never seen a system conversion go so well," Biggers said.

"Maestro's team provided a comprehensive installation schedule with a calendar and milestones that kept us on track. Each property manager had duty assignments on a timeline."

The Maestro team guided property staff training until they were proficient in all system processes. "Maestro's staff managed our training professionally and were always ready to help with any questions.

We have used the system for a month and it is highly reliable with a much faster response time than our old PMS."

The Cliff's bottom line gets a boost from Maestro's ResWave Integrated Booking Engine. "ResWave was an easy install. Now guests are using ResWave to make bookings directly from our website in real time with yield and rate rules pushed out to the last room sold." Biggers said.

"Our SilverWare Food & Beverage point of sale from Maestro and Maestro Spa & Activity Management are fully integrated providing a seamless guest experience on property."

"This saves us many hours each week of posting, audits and reconciliations and the amounts are accurate. We also implemented Maestro's PCI-compliant EMV credit card processing integration so the Cliffs is in line with industry PCI security standards."

The Cliffs Resort in Pismo Beach California hotel sits on its own bluff overlooking a spectacular beach.

The property recently finished a hotel and restaurant renovation, and specializes in providing an exceptional guest experience for every kind of traveler.

About The Cliffs

Acquaint yourself with the best of California's Central Coast. Situated half-way between Los Angeles and San Francisco on scenic highway 101, The Cliffs is a full-service oceanfront resort drenched in sunshine over 300 days each year. With breathtaking views and first-class amenities, this centrally located Pismo Beach California hotel dazzles its guests with more than just an alluring coastal setting. The Cliffs Resort is in the heart of San Luis Obispo County and is neighbors to some of the finest beaches in the state, over 200 world-class wineries, championship golf courses, countless fabulous restaurants, farms and fisheries and the famous Hearst Castle. www.cliffsresort.com

