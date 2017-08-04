Ave Maria, Fla. -- Hungry travelers often ask hospitality hosts for local restaurant recommendations, especially since personal recommendations carry more weight than impersonal online reviews. That's why start-up company MyRestaurantList Inc. launched a new online listing service that enables those working within the hospitality industry to easily make money doing what they have always done: Recommend restaurants.

Here's how it works: A hotel guest or visitor to a city asks for suggestions on places to eat. The hospitality worker points the guest to their own online list of favorite restaurants (MyRestaurantList.com/Elena or MyRestaurantList.com/XYZhotel). When the traveler opens their mobile browser to view the list, he or she will read restaurant comments and reviews written by the list owner, with star-ratings, and even a suggestion for items to order. After 60 page views to their list, the list owner can begin making money from restaurants that advertise on the list page (fees range from $0.05 to $0.55 per page view). MyRestaurantList signs-up the advertising restaurants, and list owners receive 80 percent to 95 percent of all advertising from their own list page. MyRestaurantList keeps the remaining five percent to 20 percent as its fee.

"Hotels and hospitality workers provide a valuable service when making restaurant recommendations," said Brian Lawe, CEO and Founder of MyRestaurantList. "MyRestaurantList.com is a modern way to offer restaurant recommendations while also driving revenue to the hotel's bottom line or supplementing earnings for hospitality workers. How much money each list owner can make depends on how many travelers view their list page and how many restaurants are advertising on each list. Earnings can range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars per year.

"MyRestaurantList.com also is a great time saver," Lawe said. "Instead of a time consuming back-and-forth conversations about the many local options in food types, menus and atmosphere, a list owner invites travelers to open their mobile phones to view the host's list page and see all relevant information in one place. Each list provides guests with a richer set of choices about where to eat."

MyRestaurantList.com is completely free for list makers, and it takes only one minute to add a restaurant to a list. The ideal list size should be seven to 12 local restaurants, with a cap at 20 eateries.

Advertising Not Required, But Recommended

Restaurant advertisers will appear higher on the list with full details presented to the viewer vs. non-advertising restaurants which will appear lower on the list and with details viewable after a click-thru. Better positioning and more details will help a restaurant grab the attention of visitors while they are choosing a restaurant. It is always free for a hotel with a restaurant on-property to promote their on-property restaurant above all other restaurants on their list.

Starting today, MyRestaurantList.com is available world-wide with English language support. Foreign language support is expected by the end of the year.

"The sharing economy has unleashed competitive forces which are roiling the hospitality industry," Lawe said. "Sharing business models, exemplified by Airbnb and Uber, allow individuals to share physical or intellectual resources by means of the Internet. MyRestaurantList provides hotels and hospitality workers with a new way to make money in the sharing economy."

