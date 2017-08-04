Today, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), is launching a digital video series in partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) titled "Beyond Influential." The series launches today on MLB.com and features four current and former MLB stars and their never-before heard stories about the people who have gone above and beyond in helping them become who they are today.

Baseball fans will have an in-depth look at the personal stories from Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series champion Kyle Schwarber, 12-time All-Star and World Series champion Dave Winfield, 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen and two-time World Series champion Shane Victorino. The "Beyond Influential" series starts today with a heartwarming story from Kyle Schwarber (May 2). A new video featuring each baseball star will then launch on MLB.com every Tuesday throughout May: Shane Victorino (May 9), Andrew McCutchen (May 16), Dave Winfield (May 23).

"This partnership is a home run. We are excited to bring Sheraton Hotels new platform to life in partnership with Major League Baseball," said Brian McGuinness, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Officer, for Sheraton Hotel & Resorts. "As the most global brand in the Marriott portfolio, Sheraton Hotels is a brand of ambition which coincides perfectly with the inspiring stories from select MLB players who are paying tribute to those that have gone beyond for them."

This video series is a part of Sheraton's recently launched "Go Beyond" platform that was inspired by its associates' restless drive to go above and beyond for hotel guests and celebrates the global hospitality brand's 80th year. The "Go Beyond" campaign communicates that Sheraton associates share this ambitious spirit and guests can rely on great service every time they step foot onto a Sheraton property.

Please visit MLB.com for more information and to view the digital video series.

