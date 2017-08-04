Sheraton Hotels & Resorts and Major League Baseball Partner to “Go Beyond” with Launch of Digital Video Series – “Beyond Influential”
"This partnership is a home run. We are excited to bring Sheraton Hotels new platform to life in partnership with Major League Baseball," said Brian McGuinness, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Officer, for Sheraton Hotel & Resorts. "As the most global brand in the Marriott portfolio, Sheraton Hotels is a brand of ambition which coincides perfectly with the inspiring stories from select MLB players who are paying tribute to those that have gone beyond for them."
This video series is a part of Sheraton's recently launched "Go Beyond" platform that was inspired by its associates' restless drive to go above and beyond for hotel guests and celebrates the global hospitality brand's 80th year. The "Go Beyond" campaign communicates that Sheraton associates share this ambitious spirit and guests can rely on great service every time they step foot onto a Sheraton property.
Please visit MLB.com for more information and to view the digital video series.
