Scandic Friends celebrates two million members
The largest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel industry, Scandic Friends, is celebrating its two millionth member, Ragnhild Fryd Johnsen from Bergen, who took the loyalty program to a new level. When she arrived at Scandic Sjølyst in Oslo, she was surprised by the staff and became the first guest to receive a lifetime "Top floor by invitation" – the highest membership level with selected benefits.
Service is our passion and through our loyalty program we can give our most frequent guests better offers and more personal service every day. Next year is our tenth anniversary and we'll take another step when we launch a new program with new benefits, increased flexibility and seamless digital interaction. It's great that we've got Ragnhild Fryd Johnsen and our other two million members onboard, says Frank Fiskers, President & CEO of Scandic Hotels.
Ragnhild Fryd Johnsen was welcomed with champagne and flowers when she checked into Scandic Sjølyst.
This feels great! I just started a new job that involves a lot of travel, so the timing is perfect. And naturally, I hope to stay at Scandic outside of work as well – I'm looking forward to all of the great benefits and delicious breakfasts ahead, says Ragnhild Fryd Johnsen.
Scandic Hotels has 230 hotels in the Nordic countries, Poland, Belgium and Germany where members can enjoy special benefits. Scandic Friends now has two million members representing 36 nationalities. The program is based on the number of hotel nights spent at Scandic and is divided into four levels. All Scandic Friends members are offered newspapers, points they can use towards reward nights, invitations to VIP events, discounts in Scandic's restaurants and hotel shops and special discounts during weekends and holidays. In addition, they can take advantage of tailored offers such as tickets to concerts.
During June, the celebration will continue together with Scandic team members, Scandic Friends members and customers at Scandic's hotels.
Contact
Elin Westin
Director of Communication, Scandic Hotels Group
Phone: +46 702 777526
Send Email
About Scandic Hotels
Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic region with 14,400 team members and a network of close to 230 hotels with about 44,000 hotel rooms in operation and under development. Scandic Friends is the biggest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel sector with 1.9 million members. Corporate responsibility has always been a part of Scandic"s DNA and Scandic has been named Best Hotel Brand in the Nordic countries (BDRC). Since December 2, 2015, Scandic has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.