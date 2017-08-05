New record for the largest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel industry

The largest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel industry, Scandic Friends, is celebrating its two millionth member, Ragnhild Fryd Johnsen from Bergen, who took the loyalty program to a new level. When she arrived at Scandic Sjølyst in Oslo, she was surprised by the staff and became the first guest to receive a lifetime "Top floor by invitation" – the highest membership level with selected benefits.

The Scandic Friends program was launched nine years ago. It quickly became the largest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel industry and has been developing continually since then.

Service is our passion and through our loyalty program we can give our most frequent guests better offers and more personal service every day. Next year is our tenth anniversary and we'll take another step when we launch a new program with new benefits, increased flexibility and seamless digital interaction. It's great that we've got Ragnhild Fryd Johnsen and our other two million members onboard, says Frank Fiskers, President & CEO of Scandic Hotels.

Ragnhild Fryd Johnsen was welcomed with champagne and flowers when she checked into Scandic Sjølyst.

This feels great! I just started a new job that involves a lot of travel, so the timing is perfect. And naturally, I hope to stay at Scandic outside of work as well – I'm looking forward to all of the great benefits and delicious breakfasts ahead, says Ragnhild Fryd Johnsen.

Scandic Hotels has 230 hotels in the Nordic countries, Poland, Belgium and Germany where members can enjoy special benefits. Scandic Friends now has two million members representing 36 nationalities. The program is based on the number of hotel nights spent at Scandic and is divided into four levels. All Scandic Friends members are offered newspapers, points they can use towards reward nights, invitations to VIP events, discounts in Scandic's restaurants and hotel shops and special discounts during weekends and holidays. In addition, they can take advantage of tailored offers such as tickets to concerts.

During June, the celebration will continue together with Scandic team members, Scandic Friends members and customers at Scandic's hotels.

