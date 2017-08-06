Guestline, market leaders in innovative cloud hosted property management solutions and services for the hospitality sector, are pleased to announce B2 Hotels in Thailand as the latest group to opt for the company's next generation software.

With 33 properties across Thailand and 20 more in the pipeline, including B2 Riverside Premier Hotel in Chiang Mai, B2 Monethong in Laos, B2 Pai Premier Resort in MaeHongSon, B2 Phuket Boutique & Budget hotel in Phuket, B2 Bangna Premier Hotel in Bangkok and B2 South Pattaya Premier Hotel, B2 Jomtien Boutique and Budget both are in Pattaya, B2 Hotels are an impressive addition to the hotels already utilising Guestline solutions in Thailand.

Mr Niran Chawla, CEO at B2 Hotels, recently visited Guestline's UK based head office to participate in the signing ceremony with Guestline CEO, Andrew McGregor, Head of Commercial Development James Cannon and Sales and Marketing Director, Rupert Gutteridge.

B2 Hotels have chosen Guestline's award winning property management system Rezlynx, Guestline distribution and a number of industry integrations to power the day-to-day management of each property.

Explaining the decision to implement Guestline solutions across the portfolio, Mr Niran Chawla commented, "Guestline are the right fit for our business needs as we expand our portfolio of properties throughout Asia Pacific. Cloud hosted solutions will enable us to manage our accommodation offering from one system, in real time, from any place and on any device. Management will be able to access reports on each property easily and the integrations offered by Guestline will allow us to operate more efficiently. We recognised Guestline as an industry leader in technology for the hospitality marketplace and are therefore very happy to be working alongside the team."

Andrew McGregor – CEO at Guestline said, "B2 Boutique and Budget Hotels has become a well-known and successful boutique and budget hotel chain in Thailand and neighbouring countries, and is continuously expanding and welcoming new properties into the group. We are extremely pleased to have been selected to support B2 Hotels with their technology needs and look forward to increasing our presence across Thailand."

To arrange a demonstration of Guestline solutions in the Asia Pacific region, please contact the team here.

View Source

Contact

Sophie Cartwright

Online Marketing Executive

Phone: 01743 282300

Send Email