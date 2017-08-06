B2 Hotel group select Guestline’s suite of hospitality software solutions for implementation across portfolio of 30+ hotels in Thailand
33 properties across Thailand and 20 more in the pipeline
Mr Niran Chawla, CEO at B2 Hotels, recently visited Guestline's UK based head office to participate in the signing ceremony with Guestline CEO, Andrew McGregor, Head of Commercial Development James Cannon and Sales and Marketing Director, Rupert Gutteridge.
B2 Hotels have chosen Guestline's award winning property management system Rezlynx, Guestline distribution and a number of industry integrations to power the day-to-day management of each property.
Explaining the decision to implement Guestline solutions across the portfolio, Mr Niran Chawla commented, "Guestline are the right fit for our business needs as we expand our portfolio of properties throughout Asia Pacific. Cloud hosted solutions will enable us to manage our accommodation offering from one system, in real time, from any place and on any device. Management will be able to access reports on each property easily and the integrations offered by Guestline will allow us to operate more efficiently. We recognised Guestline as an industry leader in technology for the hospitality marketplace and are therefore very happy to be working alongside the team."
Andrew McGregor – CEO at Guestline said, "B2 Boutique and Budget Hotels has become a well-known and successful boutique and budget hotel chain in Thailand and neighbouring countries, and is continuously expanding and welcoming new properties into the group. We are extremely pleased to have been selected to support B2 Hotels with their technology needs and look forward to increasing our presence across Thailand."
About Guestline
Established in the UK, Guestline provide innovative property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud-based technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable hotel groups and independents of all sizes to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.
Fully integrated into the Guestline distribution and central reservation platforms, the property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 20 countries across five continents. The range of products include Rezlynx PMS, online booking manager, CRS, channel distribution , PCI compliance and EPoS systems.
For more information, visit www.guestline.com