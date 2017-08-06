The CMO Survey February 2017: Rethink everything [Infographic]
Marketing’s role has changed. And it’s likely to keep changing. How are marketing leaders navigating the disruption?
Key findings:
- Marketers are planning huge spending increases: 90 percent increase for social, 127 percent for mobile, and 375 percent for analytics.
- CMOs know their organizations lack the skillsets to make the most of these investments, citing capability gaps in marketing analytics, customer development and management, omni-channel execution, and digital marketing.
- Companies are rethinking their marketing organizations, making signiﬁcant changes in their mix of in-sourcing and outsourcing, investing across the board to build capabilities in-house, and transforming to own the customer experience and capitalize on customer data.
