14th UNWTO Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Tourism: Call for Applications
Applications for the 14th edition of the UNWTO Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Tourism by the World Tourism Organization are now being accepted. Winners will be announced in January 2018 on the occasion of the UNWTO Awards Ceremony, to be held at the International Tourism Fair in Spain (FITUR).
Since their creation in 2003, the UNWTO Awards for Excellence and Innovation in Tourism recognize the work of organizations and individuals around the world that contribute to foster innovation in tourism and build a more sustainable and responsible sector.
Interested parties are encouraged to apply before 30 September 2017. Additional information and application documents can be found at: http://know.unwto.org/14th-unwto-awards-apply
Relevant dates:
3 May 2017Call for applications30 September 2017Deadline for reception of applicationsFirst week of November Announcement of Awardees15 January 201814th UNWTO Awards Forum17 January 201814th UNWTO Awards Ceremony & Gala Dinner
Contact
Rut Gómez Sobrino
Principal Media Officer
Phone: (+34) 91 567 81 60
Send Email
