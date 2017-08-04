STR, CHTA partner to advance Caribbean hotel performance
The partnership shares STR's data and analytics platform with CHTA members.
"STR has become an essential planning and benchmarking resource for hotels, destinations and local and regional organizations like the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association," said Frank Comito, CHTA CEO and director general. "CHTA has had a longstanding working relationship with STR. They provide us and our members with timely data that helps us to quickly get a pulse on the industry—how it's performing, its comparative performance and the impending outlook. We're thrilled to welcome them as a strategic partner, taking our relationship from strength to strength for the benefit of our members and our industry."
Fatima Thompson, STR's associate director of business development, hotels, echoed Comito's sentiments: "We're excited to establish this new level of partnership and look forward to working with CHTA leaders to improve the benchmarking capabilities of the region with STR's advanced data tools and training services."
STR's sample comprises nearly 57,000 hotels and more than 7.6 million hotel rooms around the globe. In the Caribbean region, STR collects data from more than 1,900 properties, representing more than 240,000 rooms.
Contact
Nick Minerd
Public Relations Coordinator
Phone: +1 (615) 824-8664 ext. 3305
Send Email
About STR
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.