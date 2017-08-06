UNWTO Secretary-General, Taleb Rifai, has expressed his sincere appreciation to David Scowsill, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) for the strong partnership between both organizations as he announced his departure after six years at the helm of WTTC.

Over the last six years, UNWTO and WTTC have created a strong partnership, bringing public and private sector together to advance the tourism sector and addressing its most pressing priorities.

UNWTO and WTTC Open Letter on Travel and Tourism Initiative launched in 2011 garnered the support of over 80 Heads of State and Government from around the world. With this initiative, UNWTO and WTTC aim to promote the importance of the tourism sector in socio-economic inclusive development at the highest level.

"I could not have asked for a better partner. It has been a privilege to work alongside David to mainstream our sector in the global agenda and ensure public and private sector do work together for a better future" said UNWTO Secretary-General, Taleb Rifai.

"During his time at WTTC, David has showed unparalleled leadership and vision, championing public/private sector collaboration and promoting the sustainable growth of our sector. As founder and Chairman of the Global Travel Association Coalition (GTAC), an initiative to ensure the sector can speak with "One Voice" on the key issues such as safe and seamless travel or sustainability, David has united the sector like never before" he added.

Mr Scowsill future plans include joining boards of companies around the world and providing strategic advice to governments.

Contact

Rut Gómez Sobrino

Principal Media Officer

Phone: (+34) 91 567 81 60

Send Email