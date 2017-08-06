Interstate Hotels & Resorts Honors Outstanding 2016 Hotel Performance
Interstate Presents Awards to Full-Service and Select-Service Divisions, and Top Performance Leaders
The 2016 winners in these categories for the North American region are:
- Karen McGuigan, Hyatt Centric The LoopChicago, Illinois, 2016 General Manager of the Year, Full-Service
- Colleen Langford, Courtyard by Marriott Los Angeles Pasadena/Monrovia, California, 2016 General Manager of the Year, Select-Service
- Homewood Suites byTucson/St. Philips' Plaza University,Arizona, 2016 Hotel of the Year, Select-Service
- The Hamilton Crowne Plaza Hamilton Washington D.C., 2016 Hotel of the Year, Full-Service
- Alyssa Turowski, The WestinSan Diego, California, 2016 Thomas F. Hewitt Leadership Award Recipient, Full-Service
"Our value as a leading hotel management company is built on our exceptional people and teams," said Mike Deitemeyer, chief executive officer for Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "I'm incredibly proud of our entire organization and our commitment to being the best operators. It's rewarding to have the opportunity to celebrate all of our talented leaders."
The General Manager of the Year Award is presented to the general managers who achieve outstanding results in all areas of the balanced scorecard, excelling in each, including talent satisfaction, guest satisfaction, revenue and profit. Encouraged to actively participate in their community and hotel, Interstate's general managers pride themselves in producing energized and efficient personnel to attentively engage guests and owners.
The Hotel of the Year Award is achieved when a hotel obtains top marks on their balanced scorecard and strategically impacts operations and sales performance to drive optimal revenue and profit metrics. Honoring Interstate Hotels & Resorts' former chairman of the board and chief executive officer, the Thomas F. Hewitt Leadership Award is awarded to extraordinary leaders who demonstrate Interstate's core values, along with excellence, perseverance, strength of character and personal drive to achieve their goal, all while demonstrating Interstate's core values.
Known as the global leader in the third-party hotel management industry, Interstate's expansive management team and unsurpassed hospitality professionals translate valuable resources and accumulation of experience into a proven track record of hotel success and associate engagement. For more information on Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.InterstateHotels.com.
Interstate Hotels & Resorts is the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company, operating branded full- and select-service hotels and resorts, convention centers and independent hotels worldwide. Currently, Interstate and its affiliates manage 431 hotels with over 77,300 rooms around the globe. In addition Interstate has executed agreements to manage 51 hotels with over 9,400 rooms under development or construction. For more information, please visit www.interstatehotels.com. Connect with Interstate at www.linkedin.com/company/interstate-hotels-resorts, www.facebook.com/InterstateHotels, and www.interstatehotels.com/careers.
For more information regarding hotel management in Europe, please contact Senior Vice President, Development-Europe, Aaron Greenman, at +32 490 43 15 72 or visit www.interstatehotels.co.uk. For more information about Interstate Hotels & Resorts worldwide, please visit www.interstatehotels.com.