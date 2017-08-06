New Vision Unveiled For $150 Million Flagship Loews Hotel At Texas Live!
'Live! by Loews - Arlington, TX' - the First of its Kind in the Country - Will Bring an Upscale Hospitality Experience to the Arlington Entertainment District
Welcoming guests for nearly six decades, Loews Hotels & Co.'s core brand, Loews Hotels, has become a leader in distinctive hotels that cater to meetings and groups, business, leisure, and family travelers in key urban and resort destinations throughout the United States and Canada. The Cordish Companies' Live! brand, one of the premier entertainment brands in the country, welcomes over 50 million annual visitors to its Live! Districts which are among the highest profile dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations in the country. Together, these two powerhouses will provide a one-of-a-kind upscale destination for the City of Arlington and the Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex.
"Loews Hotels & Co. brings a first-class level of hospitality that is unmatched," stated Blake Cordish, Vice President of The Cordish Companies. "Live! by Loews will debut on one of the highest and most exciting platforms of sports and entertainment in the entire country. Live! by Loews is a major step forward in cementing Arlington as the premier entertainment destination in the State of Texas."
"An upscale hotel in the Entertainment District has long been a dream for Arlington and we couldn't be more excited to see that dream become a reality with the addition of a Loews branded hotel," said Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams. "With this announcement, we have just combined three world-class businesses with a world-class destination. This is a home run for Arlington and its residents and visitors."
Designed by internationally-acclaimed HKS Architects, the 14-story tall contemporary glass tower will feature 302 luxury guestrooms, including 26 suites, with floor to ceiling glass windows that show off incredible, expansive views of the entertainment district from each room. The iconic tower will feature several unique resort-style spaces and amenities for guests to enjoy both day and night including:
- Tower Terrace and Event Lawn: Located within a 40' tall by 60' wide veranda-style cutout through the hotel tower, the Tower Terrace is one of the most unique spaces in the entire project. The casual, but sophisticated space will serve as the ideal place to relax with family and friends or enjoy a cocktail. The space overlooks a beautiful multi-use Event Lawn perfect for weddings, special events and community gatherings with incredible views of the entertainment district. The Event Lawn also features a cutting-edge LED screen for unparalleled sports viewing, movies and concerts. A truly unique experience, the Tower Terrace and Event Lawn at Live! by Loews will serve at the hotel's central gathering place and become one of the country's most desired places for special events.
- Outdoor Infinity Edge Pool: Located adjacent to the Tower Terrace and directly next to the Event Lawn, guests will be able to enjoy the same stunning views of the entertainment district from the pool area, as well as the same immersive A/V experience. Dually designed to accommodate both high energy and relaxation, the pool area at Live! by Loews will be welcoming for all guests. The resort-quality pool area will feature two bars, including a swim up bar, rentable private cabanas, ample comfortable lounge space and a fire pit.
- Rooftop Terrace Private Event Space: Boasting panoramic views unlike any other of theDallas andFort-Worth skylines and Arlington Entertainment District, the Rooftop Terrace will feature several private event rooms, as well as a central main space for private functions and events. Once complete, the Rooftop Terrace will be one of the most spectacular special events venues in the region.
-
Grand Event Center: The two story, 35,000 square-foot Grand Event Center will feature a beautiful glass facade with sweeping views of the entertainment district. The meeting, event and convention space will include:
- A Grand Ballroom with banquet seating capability up to 1,500
- An Executive Boardroom with five additional breakout Meeting Rooms
- Flexible Pre-Function space
- A 1,500 square foot outdoor terrace overlookingJohnson Creek and the Entertainment District
- Revolver Brewing Brewery, Bar and Tasting room: Known for bringing a fresh perspective in world-class craft beer in theDallas/Forth Worth region, Revolver Brewing will be opening a working brewery, bar and tasting room where guests can enjoy Revolver's flagship brands, like Blood and Honey, as well as one-of-a-kind specialty beers specifically crafted for the stadium district.
- A 6,000 square-foot signature restaurant
- A state-of-the-art fitness facility
- A dramatic porte-cochere entrance with 24-hour valet services
- Barista and coffee bar
"Live! by Loews will anchor Texas Live! as one of the premier entertainment, hospitality and event destinations in the country," stated Rob Matwick, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Texas Rangers. "We are very excited to announce our partnership with Loews Hotels and to unveil our vision for Texas Live! together with our development partners, The Cordish Companies."
Texas Live! is expected to create approximately 3,025 new jobs for the City of Arlington and Tarrant County, including 2,000 construction jobs and 1,025 permanent jobs, along with numerous vendor opportunities for local, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses. The dining and entertainment space in the district will open in 2018, with Live! by Loews scheduled to open in 2019. For more information, please visit www.texas-live.com.
Contact
Sarah Murov
Phone: (212) 521-2495
Send Email
About Loews Hotels
Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels has three distinct brands, Loews Hotels & Resorts, Loews Regency and OE Collection. The company owns and/or operates 25 hotels and resorts across the U.S. and Canada, including the newly-acquired Hotel 1000 in downtown Seattle that will be re-branded into a Loews Regency in 2017. Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando, the fifth hotel in partnership with Comcast NBC Universal, opened in July 2016. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews portfolio features one-of-a-kind properties that go beyond Four Diamond standards to delight guests with exciting, approachable and local travel experiences. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com.