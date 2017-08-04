National Geographic Expeditions Acquires Global Adrenaline
By acquiring Global Adrenaline, National Geographic will increase the scale of its portfolio of travel offerings, in addition to expanding its reach within the travel business. Existing partnerships with Lindblad Expeditions in small ships, TCS World Travel in private jets and other relationships in key travel segments remain a vital part of future growth plans.
"Global Adrenaline has delivered extraordinary experiences to our guests over the past 13 years," said Declan Moore, National Geographic Partners CEO. "We're excited to welcome them into the National Geographic family, and to leverage their tour operator platform to expand our Expeditions' offerings. This acquisition enables us to become a tour operator, and to more directly control all aspects of the unique travel experiences we provide guests."
Global Adrenaline was founded in 2001 by current President and CEO Nancy Schumacher.
"Global Adrenaline is thrilled to be joining forces with the National Geographic Expeditions team," said Schumacher. "National Geographic has been a wonderful, long-term partner, and as a combined entity, our team will offer even more enhanced tour operations expertise and international reach for the existing Expeditions trips. We are excited to be part of the National Geographic family and look forward to continuing to provide high-quality, authentic and sustainable travel experiences that support local economies and inspire people to protect and preserve the places we visit."
Global Adrenaline, Inc.
Global Adrenaline, Inc. is a luxury travel specialist and tour operator providing the finest in customized itineraries worldwide. Global Adrenaline is dedicated to providing top quality educational and culturally compelling trips that encourage adventure, exploration, cultural celebration and responsible tourism. Global Adrenaline's mission since its founding in 2001 has been to create once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences that inspire our travelers to positively impact the world around them. We believe that travel is a powerful form of education and can help make the world a more peaceful and sustainable place for all.
About National Geographic Partners LLC
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic"s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children"s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 129 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, and going further for our consumers … and reaching over 730 million people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.