UNWTO/IGLTA Second Global Report on LGBT Tourism Released Today at the International Gay and Lesbian Travel Association’s Annual Global Convention
The presentation of the report, developed by UNWTO in collaboration with IGLTA, was accompanied by video message in support of LGBT tourism from UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai
UNWTO and the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association announced today the release of the Second UNWTO Global Report on LGBT Tourism at IGLTA's 34th Annual Global Convention in St. Petersburg, Florida. Five years after the publication of their inaugural collaboration, this edition takes a deeper look at current trends within this dynamic market segment.
The Second UNWTO Global Report on LGBT Tourism discusses the relationship between rights for LGBT people around the world and the increasing visibility of LGBT consumers. It also looks at the trends that will be crucial to the development of the LGBT travel market in the future, such as the attitudes of millennials, increased global support for marriage equality and the willingness of new destinations to welcome LGBT visitors. It features case studies from UNWTO Affiliate Members, IGLTA members and other specialists in the field of tourism marketing and development.
Since the publication of the first edition of this report in 2012, significant progress has been made in countries around the world toward securing equal rights for LGBT people, and where the rights of local LGBT people are respected, LGBT travellers will feel safe and welcome. The Second Global Report on LGBT Tourism explores future opportunities for growth among emerging outbound markets and offers practical guidance for both established LGBT businesses that want to remain competitive and those just entering the market.
"Today, authenticity and consistency matter to consumers more than ever before, so LGBT marketing must be much deeper, more authentic and consistent," said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella. "We are proud to collaborate with the UNWTO to help the global marketplace better understand LGBT tourism, and with the support of our IGLTA Foundation, will continue to fund research that furthers this conversation worldwide." This report was made possible with funding from the IGLTA Foundation and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau. To download a copy of the report, please visit iglta.org/unwto-report/For a copy or transcript of the UNWTO video message, please oann.halden@iglta.org
About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation
The International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association is the leading member-based global organization dedicated to LGBTQ tourism and a proud Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization. IGLTA"s mission is to provide information and resources for LGBTQ travelers and expand LGBTQ tourism globally by demonstrating its significant social and economic impact. The association"s membership includes LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events and travel media in 70 countries In 2012, the philanthropic IGLTA Foundation was launched to support the mission of the association and its membership through education, research and leadership development. For more information, please visit iglta.org or iglta.org/foundation and follow us on social media @IGLTA or the IGLTA Foundation Facebook page.