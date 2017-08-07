UNWTO and the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association announced today the release of the Second UNWTO Global Report on LGBT Tourism at IGLTA's 34th Annual Global Convention in St. Petersburg, Florida. Five years after the publication of their inaugural collaboration, this edition takes a deeper look at current trends within this dynamic market segment.

Conference delegates received a copy of the report and were greeted with a video message of support from UNWTO Secretary General Taleb Rifai. "LGBT tourism is a powerful vehicle for economic development. It also provides recognition to LGBT communities and gives destinations a reputation of acceptance, inclusion and diversity that they deserve," Rifai said. "Engaging with LGBT tourism is an important opportunity to raise awareness, and to raise our voice and stand against any form of discrimination in our sector, in our society and in our world."

The Second UNWTO Global Report on LGBT Tourism discusses the relationship between rights for LGBT people around the world and the increasing visibility of LGBT consumers. It also looks at the trends that will be crucial to the development of the LGBT travel market in the future, such as the attitudes of millennials, increased global support for marriage equality and the willingness of new destinations to welcome LGBT visitors. It features case studies from UNWTO Affiliate Members, IGLTA members and other specialists in the field of tourism marketing and development.

Since the publication of the first edition of this report in 2012, significant progress has been made in countries around the world toward securing equal rights for LGBT people, and where the rights of local LGBT people are respected, LGBT travellers will feel safe and welcome. The Second Global Report on LGBT Tourism explores future opportunities for growth among emerging outbound markets and offers practical guidance for both established LGBT businesses that want to remain competitive and those just entering the market.

"Today, authenticity and consistency matter to consumers more than ever before, so LGBT marketing must be much deeper, more authentic and consistent," said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella. "We are proud to collaborate with the UNWTO to help the global marketplace better understand LGBT tourism, and with the support of our IGLTA Foundation, will continue to fund research that furthers this conversation worldwide." This report was made possible with funding from the IGLTA Foundation and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau. To download a copy of the report, please visit iglta.org/unwto-report/For a copy or transcript of the UNWTO video message, please oann.halden@iglta.org