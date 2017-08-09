Sydney and New York – Sydney-headquartered Customer Intelligence Provider Local Measure announced that Ana Brant has joined its Advisory Board, as the company continues its worldwide push to help hotels build loyalty and secure positive reviews while guests are still on property.

The Company's geo-location social intelligence product arms front line staff with unique real-time information to help them surprise and delight guests, detect and help resolve guest problems and negative reviews before they impact a property's reputation or performance, as well as providing data back to the brand to build loyalty among customers across the brand, and at multiple properties, in real time.

Brant is the Director of Global Guest Experience & Innovation at Dorchester Collection, and is internationally renowned as a speaker and writer on the luxury experience and technology.

"We could not be happier to welcome Ana Brant to our Advisory Board," said Jonathan Barouch, founder and CEO. "Our technology leverages the growth of social media and mobile technology to provide a new and powerful tool for hoteliers, who can now use social intelligence to positively impact guest experiences. This is especially true in the luxury space, where guest expectations are highest, and hotels must connect and engage to deliver a fully personalized guest experience at scale. I have learned an immense amount from Ana, and am grateful that we can bring her fresh insights and experience to Local Measure for the benefit of company, and our partners worldwide."

Ana Brant has more than ten years of unmatched luxury hospitality experience at iconic brands and properties including Dorchester Collection's The Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air, as well as The New York Palace, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and Disney. She has published in the Harvard Business Review and Forbes, and has won customer engagement accolades from organizations in New York and London.

Brant said, "I am thrilled to join the Advisory Board of Local Measure at this important and dynamic moment for the company, and for our industry. In the era of commoditized luxury, third party disruption and increasingly fragmented customer relationships, providing excellent service is simply an invitation to the party. Hotels, including many in the luxury segment, must learn how to turn that service into an experience by carefully designing and crafting touch points that matter to each customer under different circumstances."

She concluded, "Local Measure is uniquely positioned to provide our industry with context around which these experiences should be curated, through a unique set of social intelligence solutions. I am thrilled to join Jonathan and a dynamic group of Advisors to support the company's growth, and product refinement, in the months ahead."

Brant joins a distinguished group of industry leaders on the Local Measure Advisory Board, including Alan Moss, Vice President of Sales at Google; Phil Richardson, Vice President of Product Management and Strategic Alliances at Salesforce; and John Mims Former Senior Vice President of Marketing at Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

Local Measure is in place in hotels, theme parks and tourism businesses in more than 500 cities worldwide, and expects to grow to more than 1,000 hotels in the U.S. alone this year. Current clients include AccorHotels, Hardrock, Virgin Hotels and Club Med. Local Measure has realized more than 150% year on year growth in revenues from the hotel sector. The Company recently won the prestigious Emerging Innovator Award at the 2016 Phocuswright travel technology conference in Los Angeles and is the newest Corporate Affiliate of the Cornell Centre for Hospitality Research.

For more on the results the Company has generated for many of the world's leading hotel brands, visit https://www.localmeasure.com/resources/case-studies/solution/accor-pacific.

About Local Measure

Headquartered in Australia with offices in Europe, U.A.E, Asia and The United States, Local Measure is the leading customer intelligence platform in the tourism and hospitality sectors. Local Measure's clients include many of the world's largest tourism, leisure, hospitality and mall brands. The company merges local content, social media and mobile technology, to provide customers with live access to operationalize customer data, rich content and analytics at a local level. For more information about Local Measure, visit our website and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact

Michael Frenkel

President

Send Email