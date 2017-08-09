Bangkok – SureStay Hotel Group, the exciting new concept from Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, has confirmed that its first ever Asian hotel will open in downtown Bangkok in the fourth quarter of 2017.

SureStay Plus Sukhumvit 2 is a brand new premium economy hotel being developed in the heart of Thailand's thriving capital city. Construction work commenced in late 2016 and is now well underway. Once open, this exciting new hotel will be managed and operated by SureStay Hotel Group, a subsidiary of Best Western Hotels & Resorts.

Guests will be offered 85 comfortable and contemporary rooms, all featuring complimentary in-room Wi-Fi. There will also be a "business corner" area providing corporate travelers with a selection of convenient services.

"Asia is an incredibly diverse and dynamic hotel market, but one common trend we are seeing is the demand for branded economy and lower-midscale accommodation in key cities across the region. SureStay Hotel Group is perfectly positioned to fill this gap in the market," said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western's Managing Director of International Operations - Asia.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of SureStay Plus Sukhumvit 2 – Asia's first SureStay Hotel. Its modern amenities such as free Wi-Fi, and prime position in the heart of Sukhumvit - Bangkok's main business and entertainment district - will ensure that guests are well connected in every sense."

"We are equally excited to have agreed a management contract for the hotel; this will enable SureStay Hotel Group to create a true flagship for the brand in Asia."

"I look forward to welcoming the first guests to this exciting new hotel in the fourth quarter of 2017, and ushering in a new era of high-quality, affordable accommodation in Bangkok, Thailand and the whole of Asia," Olivier added.

SureStay Hotel Group was first introduced in late 2016, opening up new opportunities for Best Western Hotels & Resorts in the large yet relatively untapped economy and lower-midscale sectors. It also provides hotel owners with the opportunity to harness Best Western's vast global network, in terms of sales, distribution, technology and support.

There are three brand tiers to choose from: the classic economy SureStay® hotel, premium economy SureStay Plus® hotel (which includes SureStay Plus Sukhumvit 2), and lower-midscale SureStay Signature Collection®. These three brands deliver gradually increasing levels of quality and facilities, which will be consistent in all locations around the world.

To ensure that high standards and guest satisfaction are maintained, all SureStay hotels must achieve a TripAdvisor® score of 3.5 and above.

SureStay Hotel Group has already approved more than 30 properties, mainly in North America. By the end of 2017, the group expects to have expanded its global portfolio to 100 hotels, making it one of the fastest-growing brands in the industry.

Contact

Sirimanas Maungrod

Marketing Communications Department - Best Western Hotels and Resorts – Asia

Phone: +66 2 656 1260

Send Email