Hong Kong -- Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced today that it has signed a management contract to manage, and ultimately brand, a 310-room hotel currently operating in Santiago, Chile. The Group will take over management of the property from August 2017, and rename it Hotel Santiago. Following an extensive guestroom and public area renovation, the first stage of which is scheduled to complete in August 2018, the hotel will be rebranded Mandarin Oriental, Santiago. This will be the Group's first property in South America.

Hotel Santiago is located in the heart of the city's most important commerce and leisure district, known as Las Condes, home to two luxury shopping malls, restaurants, museums and theatres. It is also close to the exclusive residential neighbourhood of Vitacura. The property is owned by Hotel Corporation of Chile (HCC).

The property comprises 310 guestrooms including 23 suites with commanding views of the city and the Andes. Its 25,000-square meter grounds contain a large free-form outdoor pool and landscaped gardens which provide a resort environment for guests. The hotel currently features five restaurants and bars as well as extensive banqueting and meeting space. Additional facilities include a spa and fitness centre.

Hotel Santiago will continue to operate throughout the first phase of the renovation which will reposition the property as a Mandarin Oriental hotel from August 2018. The new luxury accommodation, public areas and landscaped gardens will be redesigned to reflect local culture, with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental's Asian heritage.

The Group's expertise in design, award-winning restaurants and spas will contribute to the overall renovation, which includes a future second phase covering the spa, food and beverage facilities and banqueting space. This will commence in late 2018.

