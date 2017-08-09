Mandarin Oriental Enters South American Market With Hotel In Santiago, Chile
The property comprises 310 guestrooms including 23 suites with commanding views of the city and the Andes. Its 25,000-square meter grounds contain a large free-form outdoor pool and landscaped gardens which provide a resort environment for guests. The hotel currently features five restaurants and bars as well as extensive banqueting and meeting space. Additional facilities include a spa and fitness centre.
Hotel Santiago will continue to operate throughout the first phase of the renovation which will reposition the property as a Mandarin Oriental hotel from August 2018. The new luxury accommodation, public areas and landscaped gardens will be redesigned to reflect local culture, with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental's Asian heritage.
The Group's expertise in design, award-winning restaurants and spas will contribute to the overall renovation, which includes a future second phase covering the spa, food and beverage facilities and banqueting space. This will commence in late 2018.
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from a well-respected Asian hotel company into a global brand, the Group now operates, or has under development, 45 hotels representing close to 11,000 rooms in 25 countries, with 20 hotels in Asia, ten in The Americas and 15 in Europe, Middle East and North Africa. In addition, the Group operates or has under development, 13 Residences at Mandarin Oriental connected to its properties.
Photography of Mandarin Oriental is available to download in the Photo Library of our Media section, at www.mandarinoriental.com.
Visit Destination MO (http://www.mandarinoriental.com/destination-mo/), the online version of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group"s bespoke publication, MO. News about our award-winning hotels, the best dining experiences, spa treatments, travel retreats and interviews with the Group"s celebrity fans is now just a click away. Further information is also available on our Social Media channels.